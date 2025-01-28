Bo Bassett revealed that the iconic Spencer Lee is his favorite wrestler of all time. The 18-year-old phenom has completed visits to several colleges as the top wrestling prospect of 2026.

Bassett, the Bishop McCort High School student-athlete, who qualified for the Freestyle and Greco-Roman World teams in 2021, became a three-time Powerade, Super 32 and Ironman Champion. In 2024, he made it big at the U20 World Championships, winning bronze in the men's freestyle division. Moreover, he took the title in the 144 lbs category at the Who's Number One Championships.

The 18-year-old, en route to his college career, was recently in conversation with Flo Wrestling, sharing his thoughts about his favorite, Spencer Lee.

"You get one. I got to go Spencer Lee. That's my guy. I've looked up to him since I was young. There's a picture where I am maybe 12 years old, maybe younger, probably like 10, 11. And he was a senior, junior-senior in high school. And we trained for those years in the young guns room. And he's a great role model then. He's still obviously a great role model. I got to wrestle with him on the visit," Bassett said while reminiscing about the times he shared frames with the Iowa State alum.

Lee won his maiden Olympic medal in freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Considered one of the most dominant wrestlers in college athletics, Spencer Lee amassed three NCAA Division I Championships.

Bo Bassett expressed gratitude for his massive success after capping his 2024 year

Bo Bassett, the 2021 Cadet World Wrestling Champion, has taken trips to colleges and even ruled out recruiters on the way. The eight-time Pennsylvania junior champion took to his Instagram after achieving the three-peat in Powerade, Super 32 and Ironman, expressing gratitude for his journey.

"Blessed to be a 3x Powerade, 3x Super 32 & 3x Ironman Champion! Grateful for every moment, every challenge, and every victory & defeat. This journey has been filled with hard work, faith, and incredible support. The season’s far from over, and I’m more motivated than ever for what’s ahead for my team."

Bassett also left a note for his doubters, thanking them for fueling his drive.

"To the doubters: I am 18 and my birthday is August 25, 2006. Thanks, you fuel my fire, but my gratitude lights the way.’ Let’s keep pushing. Excited To See What Gods Got Planned Next."

Bo Bassett's father Bill coached the stand-out high schooler in his early years. His brothers, Keegan and Melvin Miller, are also accomplished wrestlers.

