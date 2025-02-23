Bo Bassett enjoys quality time with girlfriend Ayda Dorian in the pool shortly after committing to Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling

Bo Bassett and his girlfriend Ayda Dorian enjoyed swim time and posed for an adorable selfie. The 17-year-old recently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ad

Bo Bassett has been one of the most formidable names in the high school wrestling domain. The Bishop McCort Catholic alum was the top-seeded athlete in the college recruiting process. He overlooked Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech to take his athletic and academic career forward with the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling team.

In a recent Instagram story, he shifted his attention from wrestling to enjoying his girlfriend Ayda Doria's company in a circular water tub-like setting. Bassett captioned his story with a couple of pink heart emojis.

Ad

Trending

Bo Bassett with his girlfriend Ayda enjoying in the tub; Instagram - @bo.bassett

Before he heads to college, the 17-year-old posted an Instagram post to update about his grind to perfect his attacks.

Ad

"Working on Reattacks"

Bassett showed his dominance in the 145lbs category at the 2025 PIAA District 6 AAA/AA Championships, beating Isaac Filak and Brodie Soler before defeating Jose Garshnick 19-4 in the finals. He also added his third Powerade Wrestling Tournament title, third Ironman Wrestling Tournament title, and third Super 32 title with his past performances.

Bo Bassett recently issued a strong message as he woke up early and got to training

Bo Bassett basking in the glory of his wins; Instagram - @bo.bassett

Bo Bassett has been a highly prominent name in high school wrestling, soon to make it big at the NCAA. In an Instagram story from February 21, 2024, he shared a picture of his clock, reading '5 AM' with a message, reading:

Ad

"Discipline kicks in when motivation fades. 5 AM - putting in the work while the rest of the world sleeps."

After committing to Iowa, Bo Bassett shared that he was geared up to make an impression with his college performances.

"I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. I'm pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever," the teenager said. (via FloWresting)

Ad

He added:

"Since I was 6 years old and started wrestling, Iowa was always my favorite team. ... I think the way I've been brought up, raised, learn to wrestle, the style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style and I think I can add to that. Iowa is an incredible program and the only thing I want to do is make it bigger, make it better."

Bassett also won the U17 World Champion's title in 2021 and bronze in the U20 World Championships in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback