Bo Bassett drops 3-word message as he looks to add major weapon to his wrestling after committing to Iowa State

High School wrestler Bo Bassett shared a three-word message just a few days after announcing that he will be aligning with the IOWA University for his collegiate career where he will be competing in its wrestling program. Bassett currently competes for Bishop McCort High School and will join the 2026 class of IOWA.

The teenager recently had a successful campaign at the 2025 PIAA District 6 AAA/AA Championships. He won in the 145lbs category after defeating United's Jose Garshnick by a margin of 19-4 in the final. Bassett previously defeated the likes of Penn Cambria's Isaac Filak (3-0) and Claysbrug-Kimmel's Brodie Soler (3-0) in the semis and quarters, respectively.

The teenager took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his campaign in the tournament and also added a three-word caption to suggest that he is working on his attacks.

"Working on Reattacks," Bassett stated.

Bo Bassett impressively started his 2025 season with victories at the LHAC Conference Tournament and the 2025 Mid-Winter Mayhem after defeating Aaron Ickes and Bishop McCort's Jackson Butler respectively in the finals.

Bo Bassett opens up about his goals through social media

Bassett in IOWA Hawkeyes colours during his official college visit (Image via: Bassett's Instagram)

Bishop McCort Athletic wrestler Bo Bassett shed light on his plans to use social media to influence the sport of wrestling. In a recent conversation, Bassett shared that he has been familiar with the social media world since his younger days but he didn't take up seriously then.

Bassett also mentioned that through his social media, he wishes to promote the sport of wrestling and establish a name for himself among the people. He said (via The Bader Show, Florwrestling, 1:15 onwards):

"I had social media when I was younger but I never really turned into like a brand or what I wanted to do for a little bit of time but I can remember I was in middle school when I started it. "

"So, I have been doing it for a while now and just wanting to get my name out there, wanting to get wrestling out there and that's really what it's been about. I love doing that, it's kind of like my passion on the side and honestly I think it makes me closer to the sport" he further added.

During the conversation, Bo Bassett also shared that he plans with his family, especially his father about how to market himself through social media.

