"It’s a lifestyle"- Bo Bassett expresses strong love for wrestling while gearing up for NCAA career

Bo Bassett has expressed his passion for wrestling as he prepares for the 2026 NCAA season. In a video shared on social media, he also discussed his approach to the sport.

Bassett emphasized the connection between his lifestyle and his approach to wrestling. He believes that wrestling is not just a sport but a way of life. He explained that success in wrestling requires constant effort and discipline, not just during matches but every day. Reflecting on his thoughts during an interview in February 2025, he said:

"I love wrestling. I work really hard. So I live the way that I wrestle, I feel like, it's not one of those things you can kind of just turn on and wrestle extremely hard and fast space. It's something you got to do every single day."

Bo Bassett's career highlights include the U17 World Championship title in 2021 in the 45-kilogram freestyle category. He is an eight-time Pennsylvania Amateur Wrestling (PAW) Champion and claimed titles at prestigious tournaments like Ironman and Super 32.

In 2024, the 18-year-old won his third consecutive Ironman title and joined wrestling legends David Taylor and Spencer Lee as one of only three wrestlers to achieve this feat. He also clinched a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships. Currently, he is ranked #1 at 144 pounds and holds the third spot in the overall Pound-for-Pound rankings by MatScouts.

Bo Bassett Commits to Iowa, aims to build a lasting wrestling legacy

Bo Bassett in Columbus/ Source: Instagram/ @bo.bassett

Bo Bassett, one of the top wrestling recruits in the Class of 2026, recently announced his commitment to the University of Iowa. The two-time age-level World medalist and U17 world champion chose the Hawkeyes over top programs like Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech.

Bassett made his decision after a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason dual victory. He revealed that Iowa had been his favorite team since he started wrestling at six. During a live stream interview earlier this month, he said (via thegazette.com):

“I’ve always wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye.That’s something I didn’t forget since I was six years old when I started wrestling. Iowa’s always been my favorite team.”

Furthermore, Bo Bassett explained that his wrestling style aligned well with Iowa's approach as he was eager to contribute to the program's legacy. He acknowledged that the decision was challenging and required deep discussions with his family and coaches, but he ultimately made the right choice.

