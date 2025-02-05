"Iowa going back to the top where they belong" "Unbelievable"- Fans react as Bo Bassett announces college commitment 

Bo Bassett announced his commitment to join the University of Iowa as a college athlete amid high anticipation among wrestling fans. The top high school wrestling recruits revealed his decision in a live stream and shed light on the factors that affected his decision.

The 18-year-old athlete shared how he has been a fan of the Iowa wrestling program since he was six. He further expressed his excitement about making his first appearance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and creating a great impact as he navigates to begin his career as an NCAA wrestler.

The news about Bassett's commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes sent shock waves among fans as there was a lot of speculation about the top prospect joining Penn State and other rumors on social media about receiving a massive NIL deal. Fans took to X to express their thoughts about Bassett's decision to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Iowa going back to the top where they belong," tweeted a fan.

"Unbelievable, i thought he would go to penn state number one," wrote another fan.

"A generational talent deserves generational 💰. I hope he got what he deserves and excels at the next level. The Iowa/PSU rivalry just got a little tougher moving forward and a net positive for college wrestling," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" Congrats to Bo and the Iowa program. Even though I root for Penn State, I think this is a great fit and will make the rivalry more interesting," wrote a fan.

"College wrestling needs strong programs who can make it interesting for PSU. With Bo in Iowa and David Taylor in OK let’s hope for some eventual fireworks," another fan chimed in.

"He won’t go wrong there. I wanted him with the buckeyes or PSU honestly. But still obviously a leading and legendary program," tweeted another fan.

Bo Bassett on joining the Iowa Hawkeye

Bo Bassett spoke to Flo Wrestling about his decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes. The youngster revealed how he has always been inspired by the university's wrestling program and believed it could help him reach his goals as he aimed to dominate the NCAA wrestling circuit.

"Since I was six years old and started wrestling, Iowa was always my favorite team. ... I think the way I've been brought up, raised, learn to wrestle, the style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style and I think I can add to that. Iowa is an incredible program and the only thing I want to do is make it bigger, make it better," he said.

Furthermore, Bo Bassett spoke about the rumors surrounding his NIL deal and urged people against believing the reports floating around on the internet as they were baseless. The 18-year-old revealed that the offers he received from universities were similar and that he wanted to go ahead with a program that supported his long-term vision and helped him achieve his professional goals.

Bo Bassett expressed his excitement in embarking on a new chapter in his life as he continued his pursuits to achieve greatness as a wrestler.

