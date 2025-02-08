Bo Bassett drops three-word reaction as Spencer Lee returns after 57kg triumph in Zagreb

Bo Bassett recently reacted to Spencer Lee's post following his gold medal finish at the Ranking Series event in Zagreb. This comes just a few days after Bassett announced his commitment to compete for the IOWA Hawkeyes in his collegiate career.

Lee won the 57 Kg bracket during the competition after a win over 2024 World Championships bronze medalist Islam Bazarganov 6-2 in the final of the event on Wednesday (Feb 6).

Following this victory, Lee took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the gold medal he won in the tournament. He also added that there is a lot of room for improvement going ahead.

A future IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler, Bassett reacted to the post and shared a three-word comment. He wrote:

"Let's go SL"

Screenshot of Bassett's comment on Spencer Lee's post (Image via: Lee's Instagram)

Spencer Lee was highly successful during his time for the IOWA Hawkeyes. He won three gold medals for the side in 2018, 2019, and 2021 in the 125 lbs category. Notably, he also won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 57 kg category.

Bo Bassett shared his perspective on NIL deals after committing to IOWA

Bo Bassett during his visit to Oklahoma Cowboys (Image via: Bassett's Instagram (@bo.bassett))

Bo Bassett recently opened up about his views on NIL deals amid joining the IOWA Wrestling program for his collegiate career.

In a recent interview with FloWrestling, Bassett stated that even though he has heard several rumors regarding his NIL deals, he is more focused on the wrestling program. Additionally, he also mentioned that the offers he has been receiving are quite the same and comparable. Bo Bassett said (00:14 onwards):

"I can tell you this, I have been hearing a ton of different things at school, at practice, it's kind of crazy and laughable to be honest. I can tell you that obviously NIL is a piece of it but I am more focused on the wrestling."

Bassett remarked further:

"I want to achieve all my goals and do this and that but I can tell you that all the offers have been very comparable and so I'm valuing more so what the program can give me where I want to be with my goals and dreams."

Bo Bassett's IOWA Hawkeyes is one of the most decorated wrestling programs in the collegiate circuit. The Hawkeyes have won 24 NCAA team titles which puts them second to Oklahoma who are 11 titles ahead of them.

