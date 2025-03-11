"Gave me cringe"- Fans are shocked and appalled after seeing Meghan Markle's attempt at making pasta

With Love, Meghan, a cooking television series featuring Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex as host, launched on Netflix on March 4, 2025 with eight episodes. Every episode featured Markle participating in a variety of cooking tasks and more with occasional visitors.

Ever since the show's release, social media sites are flooded with people breaking down Meghan Markle's culinary skills, besides bringing to light the controversial techniques she uses while cooking.

Meghan Markle's method of preparing pasta during the first episode of the series has generated considerable criticism. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that it was a recipe from her family. On Instagram, FTD News' post about Markle's episode is loaded with comments wherein people are sharing their opinions. Some of the comments are as following:

Some people have also taken to social media to defend the former actress.

Why are people appalled by Meghan Markle's culinary skills?

Meghan Markle has managed to offend several people with her cooking skills on With Love, Meghan. However, she is particularly drawing flak for the recipe she followed while cooking pasta in the first episode of the show.

When cooking pasta, people usually boil the pasta before putting it in sauce. However, Markle took a different approach for her “single skillet spaghetti". She took uncooked pasta and placed it on a bed of other ingredients, including garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes. She then poured boiling water over the raw pasta, topping off the dish by adding lacinato kale and chard.

The Duchess' unusual approach of cooking pasta has garnered mixed reactions from fans, most of which has been negative.

What is With Love, Meghan about?

With Love, Meghan is a lifestyle television show produced by and featuring the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The show explores several lifestyle choices Markle makes in her daily life, including cooking, arranging flowers, going honey harvesting and more.

An official synopsis for the show reads:

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected."

It also says:

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

With Love, Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.

