6 major reveals from With Love, Meghan

With Love, Meghan, is a lifestyle series, hosted and produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The show focusses on Meghan, as she invites some of her closest friends and celebrities inside her home and share some beautiful moments, while giving tips on cooking, gardening, and hosting.

Ad

The show premiered on Netflix on March 4, 2025, and viewers are curious to know more about the day-to-day life of the Duchess of Sussex. The show is intimate and whimsical and blends practical tips with candid conversations.

Meghan's use of her last name, her first job, and other reveals from With Love, Meghan

1) Meghan likes to use the last name of Sussex

Ad

Trending

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

During the second episode of With Love, Meghan, Mindy Kaling is a guest on the show and both of them have some hearty laughs while enjoying some good food. Amidst this camaraderie, Mindy jokes about not many people knowing that Meghan Markle loves eating from Jack in the Box.

Ad

To which, Meghan responds by saying that it is funny that Mindy refers to her as Markle, because she is a Sussex now. She goes on to clarify that after having children she wants to share a common family name as it feels more meaningful.

2) Meghan shared some anecdotes about her children, Archie and Lili

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Meghan has made sure that she and her husband keep away their kids from the public eye. However, she shared some insights about her children on With Love, Meghan, which was a first.

Ad

She mentioned that her kids love crudité platters, they also love sun tea, which Meghan shares is a part of her own childhood memory.

The Duchess of Sussex also shares that Archie was able to catch two fish on a family vacation and Lili loves dolls, the color pink, and likes to make preserves with her mother. Moreover, the two kids have a couple of chickens named Phil and Jill.

3) Meghan reveals her first job

Ad

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

With Love, Meghan, is a show about Meghan’s insights into her childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. The Duchess reveals parts of her identity for the first time in public and offers her admirers a chance to know her more deeply.

Ad

In one instance on the show, she recalls how her first job was at a yoghurt shop called Humphrey Yogarts and then at a donut shop called Little Orbit Donuts. Further, she also worked in the coat check of a Chicago bar whole studying at Northwestern.

She goes on to say that she also interned at the US Embassy for Argentina and loved it because it reminded her of California’s mountains and free-spirited life.

Ad

4) Meghan reveals the joys of her daily routine

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

With Love, Meghan, is an interesting show as it is full of warmth and camaraderie and Meghan makes sure that sprinkles some anecdotes about her day-to-day life on the show.

Ad

In episode two, she states that she feels proud about making breakfast for her family and loves to make blackberry jams from the abundant produce she has in her Montecito estate’s garden.

Meghan reveals that she finds her house to be too precious and therefore decides to shoot the show at a rented property.

Further, she comments on how she loves doing the little things like putting Lili down for a nap, having some time together at the end of the day, and preparing a roast chicken for the family.

Ad

5) Meghan does not talk about her royal life

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

With Love, Meghan, is a show that offers her fans and followers an intimate look into her life and she makes sure that she never directly talks about her royal life. Throughout the show, there are only oblique references to her time in the UK.

Ad

It seems that Meghan wants to concentrate on her family life in the present and not talk about the past. She indirectly mentions that her friend and makeup artist, Daniel and Martin has been through the before, during, and after, with her, which many suggest means her royal life.

In the seventh episode, she says to Vicky Tsai that she loves how Tsai introduced her to the idea of fractures being beautiful and not denoting something broken. Meghan loves the concept of kintsugi and tears up a bit.

Ad

6) Meghan reveals that she loves to style herself with high-low

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

With Love, Meghan, is all about the Duchess sharing beautiful notes about cooking, gardening, and hosting. However, there is a moment in the show, where she reveals her fashion mantra.

Ad

In episode 2, she and Mindy are chatting and Mindy comments that she loves Meghan’s fashion statements.

Mindy comments on how she is never able to get a copy of her looks as they are always sold out and requests Meghan to tell her something about her fashion.

Meghan replies that she loves to go high-low, which means that she pairs something designer with something more affordable. She gives the example of her own outfit, which is a mix of Zara, Loro Piana, and Jenni Kaye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback