What is Meghan Markle's net worth? Duchess of Sussex unveils new lifestyle brand inspired by her "love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing"

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, announced a new lifestyle brand 'As Ever', to her website subscribers on March 31, 2025. According to the website, the brand is set to launch in the spring of 2025.

Meghan Markle whose current net worth is estimated to be $5 million, (as per celebrity net worth) gave a sneak peek of As Ever on an Instagram video made on February 18, 2025, before sharing this news.

In the Instagram post, Meghan Markle also talked about her newly released show With Love, Meghan, and her partnership with Netflix for both the show and the brand, As Ever.

She went on to share her inspiration behind the brand, expressing that the brand is a reflection of everything she cherishes, from gardening to thoughtful living, and finding joy in everyday life.

The As Ever website further highlights the intention behind the brand:

"Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease".

"I have been waiting to share the name I secured in 2022"- Meghan Markle shares the meaning behind her brand's name.

The Duchess of Sussex, in the same Instagram video, also mentioned the evolution of the brand, previously named American Riviera Orchard. In the video, she talked about her admiration for American Riviera Orchard but also admitted that, "It limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

This brought her to the name As Ever, which according to Meghan means "as it is always been".

"If you have followed me since 2014 with The Tig, then you know I have always loved cooking crafting, and gardening and you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me", Meghan added.

The website mentions a range of products, including Wildflower honey with honeycomb, flower sprinkles, herbal teas, crepe mix, shortbread cookies, and raspberry spread. However, further information on the product descriptions and prices is yet to be revealed.

The website has also shared the concept behind the brand, accentuating how the products bring a sense of comfort to one's everyday meals and help them enjoy simple moments with loved ones.

The official page of As Ever has also stepped in to keep potential buyers hooked before the launch of the brand by posting glimpses of their products and their making. The brand is set to be launched in the spring of 2025, according to As Ever's official website.

