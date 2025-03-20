“OH MY DUCHESS”— Podcaster Amanda Hirsch raves about a handwritten letter sent by Meghan Markle in response to a past comment about her Netflix show

Podcaster Amanda Hirsch raved about a handwritten letter she received from Meghan Markle in response to a past comment about the Duchess' Netflix show. On March 19, 2025, the 33-year-old Not Skinny But Not Fat podcaster shared the letter as an Instagram post.

"OH MY DUCHESS", she captioned the post.

Former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had previously shared the trailer for With Love, Meghan on Instagram on January 2, 2025. Hirsch voiced her concerns about the show in the comment section of that post

“You guys I’m scared for Meghan," she wrote.

Two weeks after the debut of With Love, Meghan on March 4, 2025, Markle addressed Hirsch's comment. Responding with warmth and humor, she sent the podcaster a handwritten note, that read:

"Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it."

Hirsch acknowledged the surprise and excitement she felt upon receiving a letter from Meghan Markle herself. In her two-slide post titled 'OH MY DUCHESS', she first shared a screenshot of Meghan's January 2 post with her comment on it and then the picture of the letter.

According to the March 19, 2025 article by People, the podcast host also took to her Instagram stories to share more details about her original comment.

"Remember I said I was scared for Meghan's new show and the possible hate she would get because people want to hate on her about everything?" Hirsch explained.

She continued expressing her joy, saying:

"Meghan now has a new fan for life."

In another Story, Hirsch playfully admitted that she would "obviously" frame the letter, adding how she was "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling".

"Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed? F*** YES", she remarked.

Jimmy Fallon seemingly takes a dig at Meghan Markle for sharing Pretzel hack during The Tonight Show

2023 Invictus Games Düsseldorf - Source: Getty

During the March 17, 2025 episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took a dig at Meghan Markle for sharing a hack that involved transferring Pretzels from their original container to another.

"She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people", Jimmy Fallon said.

Former Suits actress Meghan Markle is currently involved in various media projects, including Netflix docu-series, With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle-themed show. In the March 4, 2025 episode, Markle showcased her thoughtful gesture of preparing a welcome basket for her longtime friend, Daniel Martin.

The basket included flowers, homemade bath salts, some fresh produce, and snacks.

While presenting one of the snacks, pretzels, Markle took the snacks out of their original packaging and poured them into a small, clear bag labeled with a personalized tag.

"I know that Daniel loves peanut butter but I’m going to label this anyway, you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy," Meghan Markle explained.

Her pretzel hack quickly went viral, with many questioning the need for the switch. On the March 17 episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon criticized the meticulous move in a humorous segment, stating how it "confuses people".

The comment came during a trivia game segment with Steve Higgins. When Higgins asked Fallon, "What is the No. 1 question that mystifies scientists?", Fallon guessed a serious reply about extraterrestrial life. However, Higgins jokingly replied:

"Oh, no...Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags?"

This interaction drew laughter from the audience, adding to the ongoing debate over Markle’s unconventional party-planning hack.

At present, Meghan Markle is focused on expanding her media presence while working on her latest launch, her brand As Ever.

