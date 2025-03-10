Meghan Markle's trick to make fluffy scrambled eggs: Details explored

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared her trick for creating fluffy scrambled eggs. In her new Netflix show titled With Love, Meghan, the former Suits star offered a glimpse into her method of making the beloved breakfast staple.

Meghan Markle, an American member of the British royal family, during one of her segments with Korean-American chef Roy Choi in her recent Netflix series, revealed adding sparkling water to her cooking of scrambled eggs.

Debuted on Netflix on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the eight-part Netflix show sees Meghan sharing cooking, gardening, and hosting tips with her friends and famous celebrity guests at a California estate.

How does Meghan Markle make her scrambled eggs fluffy?

Meghan Markle, married to Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, recently starred in a Netflix show titled With Love, Meghan. The show, which centers around her preparing treats, foods, and gifts, divulged some culinary secrets, including a tip for making scrambled eggs fluffy.

The Duchess of Sussex, for one episode of the eight-part cooking show, invited celebrity chef Roy Choi to help her make Korean fried chicken. During the process of making the dish, Korean-American chef Roy Choi had an exchange about using soda water in cooking.

In the Netflix series, Chef Choi incorporates cold, sparkling water while making the batter for the chicken as it helps make the batter extra light and crispy. According to All Recipes, Meghan Markle asked him:

“Do you ever put cold sparkling water in your eggs before you scramble them?”

While Roy Choi, who gained prominence as the creator of the gourmet Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi, replied that he did not use the same trick while making eggs, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she uses sparkling water to cook her scrambled eggs. Markle explained:

“Same sort of effect - helps them rise, get a little fluffy, it's great. Just a tiny little splash.”

However, like many people, Meghan Markle’s tip of making scrambled eggs with soda water left the 55-year-old chef intrigued. And, he replied:

“Really? I’m going to do that.”

Besides sharing a trick to make fluffy scrambled eggs, Meghan also provides a range of other tips for cooking and household through her Netflix series, which was released earlier this month.

About ‘With Love, Meghan’

‘With Love, Meghan’ is a reality TV series where Meghan Marke shares personal tips and tricks for hosting, cooking, and gardening. The series premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on March 4, 2025.

The eight-episode series saw Meghan invite friends and famous guests, including American actress and producer Mindy Kaling, designer Tracy Robbins, celebrity chef Roy Choi, and cosmetics entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, to a beautiful California estate.

The series, produced by the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions and the Intellectual Property Corporation, has been confirmed to return for a second season. According to Tudum, the filming has been completed, and it will be streamed on Netflix in the autumn.

About Meghan Markle

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Meghan received the title of Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of King Charles III. Besides being a media personality and former actress, she is also an American member of the British royal family.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry and retirement from acting, she acted in the famous legal drama series Suits. The duo have two children, Archie and Lilibet.

