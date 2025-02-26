McDonald's promise not to charge extra for eggs amid the US shortage: Details explored

McDonald's has confirmed that it will not be adding a surge in price for the egg items on its menu. This comes amid rising prices of eggs in the United States due to a shortage of stock.

Many retailers and outlets have introduced limits to how many eggs customers can purchase per day to counter a shortage of stocks. Some restaurants and food chains have added a surge charge on eggs and dishes containing eggs as their primary ingredient. However, McDonald's has confirmed that it will not follow the same.

The fast-food chain's North American Chief Impact Officer Michael Gonda wrote in a LinkedIn post:

"Unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON'T see McDonald's USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S."

The prices of eggs have seen a big rise in recent months due to the major impact of bird flu. This has led to the deaths of millions of egg-producing birds, leading to a shortage of supply.

McDonald's introduces $1 Egg McMuffin offer amid egg shortage in the US

The Egg McMuffin was introduced in 1975 and has become a beloved menu item for fans across the globe. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the fast-food chain will be offering its fans an opportunity purchase it for just $1 on Sunday, March 2.

Gonda shared on his LinkedIn post:

"When it was introduced nationally in 1975, the Egg McMuffin changed breakfast forever, and that freshly cracked egg remains key to fans' love for it. McDonald's has been America’s favorite breakfast for 50 years and now we get to celebrate with fans across the country as part of a new campaign called hashtag #BreakfastComesFirst."

He continued:

"Proud of the many teams, and all 3 legs of the stool, who are working hard to bring this to life, and who have made millions and millions of mornings better for half a century. First up: $1 Egg McMuffin's in the app this Sunday."

This offer will only be valid on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Fans can solely get it through the McDonald's app and they must be a rewards member to use the offer.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said in a press release (via Fox 11):

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand. Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it’s my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we’re all about giving our customers the best start to their day."

He added,

"Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

The fast-food chain is also running a BOGO offer, where fans can buy one and get one free on Sausage McMuffin via the app.

Some outlets have introduced a surge charge on egg items

In the wake of egg shortage, Waffle House introduced a temporary surge charge for its egg items earlier this month. Starting February 3, its egg items cost around 50 cents more at certain locations to deal with the increasing prices.

Denny's also introduced a temporary surge charge on egg items earlier this month. The amount of extra charge will vary in different regions and outlets, depending on the supply and demand.

These prices have been varying in different regions and are being monitored. Once the egg supply resumes normalcy in the US, the hiked prices will go down.

