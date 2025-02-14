Is Costco limiting its egg sales along with Trader Joe's and Target? Everything we know so far

Costco has recently introduced a limit to its egg sales per day for each customer. It joins other supermarkets and retailers in taking this step amidst a shortage of supply.

Eggs are one of the staple ingredients in most houses, except for vegetarians or vegans. However, suppliers have been going through a shortage in recent weeks. As per CNN, this is due to the avian influenza that led to the death of over 40 million egg-laying birds in 2024.

With the shortage of eggs, their prices have gone up and retailers like Costco are also limiting their sales to individual customers.

Costco joins Trader Joe's, Target, and others in setting egg limits

With the suppliers dealing with a shortage of eggs, retailers have introduced limits on egg sales. Costco has introduced a limit of three packages of eggs per day. As per the company spokesperson (via CNN), this isn't a nationwide limit. It could vary in different areas depending on the supply.

Trader Joe's had also earlier introduced a limit of one dozen eggs per customer per day. The company spokesperson Nakia Rohde said:

“Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores across the country. We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s.”

Trader Joe's limits are applicable across the entire United States.

Other retailers are also applying egg limits

Apart from Costco and Trader Joe's, Target has also introduced an egg limit in its stores in Hawaii. Sam's Club has a limit of two packages per customer in a day. Walmart has a two-carton limit, with each carton having 60 eggs. There is a limit of four dozen per day at some Sprouts stores.

Kroger has a limit of two packages per day while Whole Foods' New York stores have a limit of three cartons per person.

Experts, meanwhile, have warned that the condition could remain the same or even worsen due to no vaccine or medication for avian influenza.

Egg prices soaring, Waffle House increases price

The shortage of eggs has also led to an increase in the price of eggs. As per CNN, the prices rose by 14% between November 2024 and December 2024. Experts in the US Department of Agriculture expect them to rise further by around 20% this year.

The prices of large Grade A eggs reportedly increased from $3.65 a dozen in November 2024 to $4.15. Waffle House, which uses these eggs, has also increased the prices of its egg products.

In a statement, the restaurant chain wrote (via CNN):

“The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices. Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.”

"They further ensured that they are "continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow."

Waffle House has increased the price of its eggs by 50%. It's the chain's best-selling item with 272 million eggs per year. Hashbrowns and waffles are in the top 3 with 153 million and 124 million, respectively.

