Kit Kat launches Cotton Candy flavor exclusively at Costco: Everything we know so far

Kit Kat has recently launched a new Cotton Candy flavor. It is available at Costco as of now but it's unclear if it is a limited-time item or will remain on the shelves permanently.

Kit Kat is one of the most popular chocolates in the world. It was launched in around 1935 and is produced by the Hersey Company in the US, and Nestle everywhere else. It features either two or four thin wafers covered in chocolate.

While the classic chocolate one is a fan favorite, it comes in various other flavors, especially in Japan, like matcha, white chocolate, and more. However, Kit Kat has now launched a new flavor that appears to be exclusive to Costco.

Kit Kat's new Cotton Candy flavor and other details

While the company hasn't released an official statement yet, the new cotton candy flavor is already available in the market. However, it is now available as an independent product. It comes in a variety pack.

Kit Kat has a 100-count variety pack that includes multiple individual wrapped flavors in a bag. The cotton candy flavor comes with milk chocolate and vanilla flavors in one of these bags.

@costcoaisles shared a reel of the product on Instagram, writing:

"New KitKat Cotton Candy at Costco. This flavor is exclusively available at Costco as part of the variety pack along with 2 other flavors, Milk Chocolate and Vanilla."

Availability

The cotton candy flavor is only available at Costco stores as of now. It's unclear whether it will come at other retailers as well.

Moreover, it's also unclear if it will be sold as an independent item in the future or if it's a limited-time offering only. Hence, interested individuals should look to get their hands on it quickly.

Fans have mixed reactions to Kit Kat's new Cotton Candy flavor

Since the news broke, fans are split in being interested in it and not wanting to try it. On the aforementioned post, some users criticized the concept, commenting:

“Yuck. I hate cotton candy flavor so much, just sugar-flavored sugar.”

“No one asked for this flavor.”

Some other users, however, are very keen to try the new flavor as they commented:

“I need the cotton candy Kit Kat.”

“Can someone with a Costco membership send these my way?”

Regardless, many fans were disappointed that it is only available at Costco and urged the company to bring it to more retailers.

Costco's other recent exciting products

The renowned retail store has brought in two exciting products this year along with the Kit Kat Cotton Candy flavor. They are Bequet Caramel Candies and Butter Sugar Cookies.

The Bequet Caramel Candies found their way onto Costco shelves in January 2025. They come in a 17.1-ounce bag that contains 42 individually wrapped candies. It features a vanilla butter caramel mixed with Celtic sea salt and has become a fan favorite over the years.

It's unclear if the Bequet Caramel Candies are limited edition or not but it's available on Costco's website.

The Butter Sugar cookies, on the other hand, are a Valentine's Day special item from Costco. They come in a pack of 24 and are priced at $9.99. These are also a limited-edition item and can be found in the bakery section of the retail store.

They are rich and delicious butter cookies topped with red, white, and pink sprinkles.

These will only be available until the stocks last.

