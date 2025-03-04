Graza launches new high-heat cooking oil: All you need to know

Graza has debuted Frizzle, a high-heat cooking oil designed to withstand temperatures up to 490°F, now available at select Whole Foods Market stores and online. Made from 100% Picual olives, Frizzle blends olive pomace oil—repurposed from Graza’s extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) production—with EVOO for a neutral, buttery flavor.

The oil comes in three formats: 750ML squeeze bottle, 5oz spray bottle, and 2L jug. Graza CEO Andrew Benin emphasized Frizzle’s four-year development, calling it a “game-changer” for home cooks seeking chemical-free alternatives to traditional oils like canola or vegetable.

How the new high-heat cooking oil Frizzle is crafted: From pomace to pantry

As per the official website, Frizzle is produced using olive pomace—the residual paste from the first cold press of Graza’s EVOO. This pomace is repressed to extract the remaining oil, then blended with EVOO for added antioxidants and a subtle flavor boost. The high-heat cooking oil is naturally refined without chemicals, solvents, or additives, ensuring a clean label.

Graza sources Picual olives exclusively from Jaén, Spain, harvested at peak ripeness for optimal quality. The brand’s Instagram post noted Frizzle’s 4+ years of development, calling it a “naturally extracted, naturally refined” innovation. This process minimizes waste, aligning with sustainable practices.

Product formats and where to buy

The three formats of Graza's new Frizzle Oil (Image via Graza)

Frizzle launched on February 25, 2025, in three formats tailored to different cooking needs:

750ml squeeze bottle: Designed for precise pouring into hot pans or cast-iron skillets. 5oz spray bottle: Ideal for lightly coating baking sheets, grill grates, or salads. 2L jug: Geared toward bulk frying; available soon on Graza’s e-commerce site.

The high-heat cooking oil is sold at select Whole Foods locations and online via Graza’s website, where a “Trio” bundle (including Sizzle and Drizzle oils) is also offered. Whole Foods Principal Category Merchant Brooke Gil praised Frizzle’s ability to fill a gap in high-heat options, noting its appeal for recipes like crispy fries or seared steaks.

Performance and culinary applications

Frizzle is the ideal choice to fry, grill, and bake something delicious (Image via Graza)

With a smoke point of 490°F, Frizzle outperforms most vegetable, grapeseed, and avocado oils, making it suitable for:

Frying : Achieving crispy textures without burnt flavors.

: Achieving crispy textures without burnt flavors. Grilling : Searing meats or vegetables at high temperatures.

: Searing meats or vegetables at high temperatures. Baking: Substituting neutral oils in recipes like chocolate chip cookies.

Graza’s website promotes Frizzle as a versatile high-heat cooking oil for “screaming hot woks” or grill pans. Unlike traditional EVOO, its neutral taste won’t overpower dishes, while the olive base offers a healthier profile than processed alternatives.

Retail and industry endorsements

Whole Foods’ partnership underscores Frizzle’s market potential. Brooke Gil stated:

"We're excited to offer a product like this that delivers on performance, and it is sure to please our customers."

Graza CEO Andrew Benin added that Frizzle unlocks even more ways to cook; he said:

"We're unlocking even more ways to cook with our high-quality oil — empowering our customers to crisp, fry, and grill with the same confidence they've come to expect from Graza."

The high-heat cooking oil follows Graza’s 2022 release of nitrogen-sealed EVOO refill cans, reinforcing its focus on innovation. Social media campaigns, including Instagram Reels showcasing Frizzle’s crispiness in fries and steaks, aim to engage home cooks and food enthusiasts.

Graza’s Frizzle high-heat cooking oil combines versatility and sustainability by repurposing olive byproducts. Launched in three formats and available at Whole Foods, it offers a healthier, eco-friendly alternative to processed oils, redefining high-heat cooking.

