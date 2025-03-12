Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, teams up with Netflix to debut new brand inspired by her home cooking

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, released With Love, Meghan on Netflix on March 4, 2025. In the series, she shares hosting tips with a fun and intentional touch. She also introduces As Ever, her thoughtfully designed lifestyle brand, created in collaboration with Netflix.

Ad

This debut collection is set to launch in Spring 2025, including eight products that are said to blend convenience with craftsmanship. The collection includes a wide range of culinary offerings that reflect Meghan's taste and her love for hosting.

About Meghan's brand: As Ever

As Ever, a lifestyle brand featuring everyday essentials (Image via asever.com)

As Ever is a lifestyle brand by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meant to uplift the everyday moments.

Ad

Her inspiration behind the brand is beyond products, it's about creating a lifestyle that promotes mindfulness, health, and the joy of life.

Meghan's thoughtful collection with Netflix

The As Ever collection includes eight premium products, with each showcasing her experience in the kitchen and her love for making enjoyable meals. Here's a closer look at the newest launches of the debut collection :

1) Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging

A signature item in the As Ever collection is the Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging. It features a balanced sweet and tart flavor, with carefully designed packaging that makes it special.

Ad

2) Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea

Her love for wellness shines through the Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, a soothing combination of ginger with zesty lemon.

3) Herbal Peppermint Tea

Another addition to the Tea collection is the Herbal Peppermint Tea, with a refreshing taste and digestive benefits. This Tea is a blend of organic peppermint leaves that projects freshness.

4) Herbal Hibiscus Tea

The Herbal Hibiscus Tea rounds off the entire Tea collection with its vibrant yet floral taste. The Hibiscus flower is known for its deep red color and tart fruity flavor, making it a unique choice in the entire tea range.

Ad

5) Flower Sprinkles for beautifying meals and sweet treats

The Flower Sprinkles are a delicate addition to the collection, designed to enhance meals and desserts. Perfect for cakes, cookies, and cocktails, these edible florals add a beautiful decorative touch.

6) Crêpe Mix

This is a crepe premix for easy, light crepes at home. Just add water or milk for a smooth batter. Versatile for both sweet and savory dishes.

7) Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles

Ad

The Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles is a warm good with vibrant flower dust. The mix can make a buttery Shortbread cookie topped with the brand's edible Flower Sprinkles.

8) Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb

The debut collection is finished with this limited edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb. The honey is gathered from the Wild Flowers, which gives them a unique floral taste that will pair well with toast, tea, and numerous baked goods.

Ad

Launch, availability and final thoughts

Ad

Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan has focused on projects reflecting her passions. Her new show connects her with fans, while season 2 of her home cooking series features cooking, gardening, and hosting tips with guests.

As Ever launches in Spring 2025, with its debut collection available exclusively on AsEver.com and nationwide across the U.S.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback