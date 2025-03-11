Starbucks adds 6 new products to its grocery lineup: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Starbucks’ grocery lineup has expanded with six new products, including flavored coffees, oatmilk creamers, and a permanent light roast. These additions aim to replicate café favorites at home, such as the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso. The lineup now features Vanilla Lavender Coffee, Mountain Blend, Sunsera Blend, and three creamers, alongside returning seasonal items like Brown Sugar Cinnamon Coffee.

Ad

The grocery lineup targets at-home coffee drinkers, with two in three Americans prioritizing their first cup at home, per Starbucks’ 2025 Wake Up Survey. The new oatmilk creamers and zero-sugar options cater to plant-based and health-conscious consumers, while limited-edition blends like Mountain Coffee offer seasonal variety.

New additions to Starbucks' grocery lineup

The new lineup by Starbucks (Image via Starbucks)

Starbucks’ grocery lineup features three new coffees and three creamers:

Ad

Vanilla Lavender Coffee: Inspired by the café's Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, featuring floral lavender and vanilla notes. ($11.99 for roast & ground bag, $10.49 for K-Cup pods).

Mountain Blend Coffee: Limited-edition medium roast with cocoa nib and orange zest flavors (available through June). ($11.99 for roast & ground bag, $10.49 for K-Cup pods).

Sunsera Blend: Permanent blonde roast with citrus and toasted almond notes (whole bean, ground, and K-Cups).

Oatmilk Creamers: Lavender Latte and Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso flavors ($5.99 each).

Ad

Caffè Mocha Zero Creamer: Chocolate-flavored with zero added sugar ($5.99).

These products join returning items like Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Toasted Coconut Mocha Coffees. This new lineup is available at major US retailers and online.

The Sunsera Blend will soon be sold year-round in cafés (whole bean) and grocery stores (ground, K-Cups, and Nespresso Vertuo pods from April).

On the other hand, the Oatmilk Creamers and Zero Creamers will be available indefinitely. Prices range from $5.99 for creamers to $13.99 for 22-count K-Cup pods.

Ad

Sunsera Blend: Starbucks’ lightest roast ever

Starbucks' Sunsera Blend (Image via Starbucks)

The permanent Sunsera Blend uses Brazilian and Colombian Arabica beans for a bright, citrusy profile. Developed over 14 months by coffee expert Leslie Wolford, it’s designed for hot, iced, or cold brew preparations.

Ad

The blend is free to refill in cafés with any beverage purchase. Wolford described it as “a ray of sunshine in your cup.”

Returning favorites and seasonal offerings

Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Toasted Coconut Mocha (Image via Starbucks)

Starbucks’ grocery lineup reintroduces two seasonal coffees:

Ad

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Coffee: Mirrors the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso ($11.99 for roast & ground bag, $10.49 for K-Cup pods).

Toasted Coconut Mocha Coffee: Sweet, nutty flavor returning for spring ($11.99 for roast & ground bag, $10.49 for K-Cup pods).

Both are available in multi-serve cold brew concentrates and K-Cups.

Plant-based and zero-sugar innovation

Starbucks® Caffè Mocha Flavored Zero Creamer (Image via Starbucks)

The grocery lineup’s new Oatmilk Creamers address the growing demand for dairy alternatives, while the Caffè Mocha Zero Creamer caters to sugar-conscious shoppers.

Ad

Starbucks noted that as per the 2024 Nestle Creamers Landscape Study, 60% of consumers seek zero-added-sugar options, driving the mocha creamer’s development.

Starbucks’ expanded grocery lineup bridges café experiences with at-home convenience, offering seasonal, permanent, and diet-friendly options. By introducing floral, nutty, and citrus-forward products, the brand meets diverse consumer preferences while reinforcing its presence beyond cafés.

For retailer locations and online purchasing, visit athome.starbucks.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback