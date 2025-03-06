Starbucks Reserve’s exclusive new spring menu: Items, locations, and more details explored

Starbucks Reserve, the premium vertical of global coffee house Starbucks, has unveiled its new spring menu. On March 3, the coffee giant informed about the upcoming additions to its premium menu on its official website. The new offerings will be seasonal, and customers can enjoy them at select Reserve stores in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle.

Starbucks Reserve’s exclusive new spring menu consists of four new beverages: Iced Ube Coconut Latte, Lavender Matcha Malt, Sakura Float, and Citrus Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. New items in the Mixology section are Lavender Matcha Margarita, Sakura Blossom Negroni, and Butterfly Tea Spritz.

The Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake, Fig Walnut Ricotta Toast, Lavender Blueberry Donut, and Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto are the new entrants in the food menu. Apart from these offerings, Starbucks Reserve also introduced new spring-inspired merchandise. For price details, one needs to visit the store.

Starbucks Reserve's new seasonal menu items come in spring-inspired pastel hues

The upscale label of Starbucks has announced the seasonal menu for this spring, and it consists of new beverages, cocktails, food items, a new coffee, and fresh merchandise. Spring-inspired shades like lavender and green adorn all these offerings. The new spring offerings from the label are:

1) Beverages

Iced Ube Coconut Latte - It is a mix of Reserve espresso and coconut milk, which is topped with ube coconut foam.

- It is a mix of Reserve espresso and coconut milk, which is topped with ube coconut foam. Lavender Matcha Malt- It is an iteration of the label's lavender matcha. Apart from matcha, it has chocolate, vanilla gelato, and lavender bitters, which are topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles.

It is an iteration of the label's lavender matcha. Apart from matcha, it has chocolate, vanilla gelato, and lavender bitters, which are topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles. Sakura Float- This drink is inspired by the Starbucks Reserve Tokyo flavor that honors cherry blossoms. This is a blend of Sakura Allure tea and a scoop of vanilla gelato.

This drink is inspired by the Starbucks Reserve Tokyo flavor that honors cherry blossoms. This is a blend of Sakura Allure tea and a scoop of vanilla gelato. Citrus Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Tasting Journey- More than a served beverage, in this drink customers can mix Butterfly Pea Flower tea and citrus cold foam with lemonade to taste.

2) Mixology options

Lavender Matcha Margarita— This cocktail combines El Tesoro Blanco Tequila with the restaurant's signature matcha. It also contains agave nectar, lime juice, lavender cold foam, and lavender garnish.

This cocktail combines El Tesoro Blanco Tequila with the restaurant's signature matcha. It also contains agave nectar, lime juice, lavender cold foam, and lavender garnish. Sakura Blossom Negroni- This flavor is inspired by the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo. On the base of Hendrick's gin, Allure tea is poured over, which then is mixed with Aperol and Carpano Dry Vermouth. The drink is then garnished with an edible flower.

This flavor is inspired by the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo. On the base of Hendrick's gin, Allure tea is poured over, which then is mixed with Aperol and Carpano Dry Vermouth. The drink is then garnished with an edible flower. Butterfly Tea Spritz- This one is a bubbly cocktail made with Kalak vodka and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur. For flavor, Fever-Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade and lemon juice are added. Fresh mint sprig, dehydrated lemon, and an edible flower serve as garnishing on the drink.

3) Food additions

Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake- It is a roll cake ingrained with matcha green tea. Vanilla Butterfly Pea Flower tea ganache fills this roll.

It is a roll cake ingrained with matcha green tea. Vanilla Butterfly Pea Flower tea ganache fills this roll. Fig Walnut Ricotta Toast- This item is a sweet delicacy that uses sourdough as a base, and on that, there is coffee and balsamic fig chutney. The next layer consists of whipped mascarpone and parmesan ricotta, topped with toasted walnuts and flowers.

This item is a sweet delicacy that uses sourdough as a base, and on that, there is coffee and balsamic fig chutney. The next layer consists of whipped mascarpone and parmesan ricotta, topped with toasted walnuts and flowers. Lavender Blueberry Donut- This sweet bite is a blueberry donut drizzled with blueberry and lavender.

This sweet bite is a blueberry donut drizzled with blueberry and lavender. Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto- This is a twice-baked sweet cornetto that is stuffed with creamy pistachio and frangipane. The filling is further used to top this delight, and a rose glaze garnish completes the offering.

4) El Salvador Montecarlos Estate Gesha

It is a new coffee addition to the already extensive menu of the outlet. This is the lightest roast in the spring lineup of Starbucks Reserve. It comes with tangerine and lime notes. This rare coffee is grown atop a dormant volcano.

Apart from the new menu, Starbucks Reserve also introduced a range of merchandise to celebrate this spring. One can explore a range of drinkware and other home goods from these newly launched spring offerings.

