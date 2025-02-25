Starbucks to discontinue several drinks on its menu: Reasons, beverages affected, and more details explored

Starbucks is set to discontinue 13 drinks on its menu, starting from March 4. This is a part of the company trying to simplify its menu this year.

Starbucks has become synonymous with the coffee-drinking experience in a cafe or on-the-go across the globe. While it has some excellent basics like espresso and cappuccino, the brand is known for its flavored coffees, different concoctions, teas, and more.

However, they are now looking to cut down their menu by around 30% by the end of 2025. They introduced some new limited-edition drinks recently but their main menu will be seeing a major cut.

Starbucks to discontinue 13 drinks

The coffee chain is set to remove 13 drinks from its menu, including coffee, tea, and other beverages. The coffee drinks set to be removed are:

Starbucks' Espresso

Caffe Vanilla

White Chocolate Mocha

Java Chip

Chai Creme

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme

Double Chocolate Chip Creme

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme

White Chocolate Creme

Honey Almondmilk Flat White will also be removed from its menu but customers can still choose their non-dairy alternative in a classic flat white.

Meanwhile, other non-coffee drinks set to be axed are:

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Starbucks White Hot Chocolate

Announcing these reductions, the chain wrote on its website:

"Starting March 4, we will remove a selection of less popular beverages from our menu, including several Frappuccino® blended beverages, the Royal English Breakfast Latte and the White Hot Chocolate. These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu."

They will continue to bring seasonal or themed beverages but the main menu will continue to see a reduction.

Why is Starbucks removing 13 drinks from its menu?

Explaining the reason for the discontinuation of these drinks, the company wrote:

"We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.

"Starbucks has always been about coffee craft, community , and connection. We’re focusing on premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences."

While it has announced a further reduction in the coming months, Starbucks also announced some new items for Spring 2025. They are bringing back two Lavender drinks - Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Moreover, Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeno Chicken Pocket will also be introduced.

Starbucks to lay off over 1,000 employees

As it continues to try to streamline its functioning from top to bottom, Starbucks is also set to lay off over 1,000 employees worldwide. CEO Brian Niccol said on Monday, February 24, (via Reuters):

"We are simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication and creating smaller, more nimble teams. Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration."

"We will continue to hire for priority positions that fit with our new support structure and add capability and capacity we need."

This redundancy wouldn't affect in-store teams and would mostly see corporate employees getting laid off.

The coffee chain has struggled in recent years in terms of falling sales, with the value of its shares falling by around 40% from 2021 last year. However, since Brian Niccol's appointment as CEO last year, it has rebounded by around 22%. Hence, more changes are expected at every level of the company.

