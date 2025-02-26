The new Starbucks Spring 2025 menu: Returning favorites, availability, and more details explored

Starbucks announced the new Starbucks Spring 2025 menu on their website, in a note talking about the removal of several drinks from the Starbucks menu starting March 4, 2025. The Spring menu will feature one new entrant and some comeback beverages.

The Spring 2025 menu embraces light, floral flavors in an ode to spring, with a newly launched drink - the Iced Cherry Chai - along with the new Jalapeno Chicken Pocket on the food menu.

The menu also features a popular drink initially released in 2024- the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk- along with its green tea-based version, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha.

The Spring beverages will be available in-store at Starbucks locations nationwide from March 2025, and availability may vary by location. Customers can also order through the Starbucks app for mobile orders and pay, or via Starbucks' delivery partners. As with most Starbucks' seasonal menus, the Spring menu will only be available for a limited period before it is phased out for the Summer menu.

Returning Favorites on the new Starbucks Spring 2025 menu

The new Starbucks Spring 2025 menu is led by a lineup of fruity, floral drinks featuring lavender, a flavor closely associated with spring. As per the Starbucks website, at the time of the launch of the lavender drinks in 2024, beverage developer Patrick Penny stated,

“Lavender is the perfect flavor to transition us from the winter season into spring, Its soft sweetness, light floral notes and beautiful color ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons.”

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha (Image via Instagram/@starbucks

A popular item from 2024 making a comeback on the Starbucks Spring 2025 menu, the Iced Lavender and Cream Oatmilk Latte features a Blonde Espresso Roast over oatmilk with strong notes of lavender and vanilla. For those who prefer a non-coffee-based option, there is the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Match, where match and lavender are infused into creamy oatmilk. The latte looks the part of a spring drink too, with its pastel green and lavender hues, as Patrick Penny said during the drink's initial launch in 2024.

“When creating the new Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, we wanted to capture the uplifting energy of spring in a cup. The vibrant green matcha topped with lavender-hued cold foam delivers a delightfully colorful and unexpectedly delicious flavor combination,” he stated.

New entrants on the new Starbucks Spring 2025 menu

Starbucks often launched seasonal chai lattes as part of the seasonal menus and holiday specials, and for the Starbucks Spring 2025 menu, it is the Iced Cherry Chai. As per a Food and Wine report, the Iced Cherry Chai is likely to feature cherry-flavored crunch and cherry cold foam on the popular Chai Latte.

With most seasonal menus, Starbucks offers limited edition flavored cold foams- Starbucks launched 6 cold foams flavors as part of its holiday menu. As part of the Starbucks Spring 2025 menu, the cherry cold foam can be added to beverages on request. The new Jalapeno Chicken Pockets will be the food items featured on the Starbucks Spring 2025 menu, and will feature chicken spiced with jalapenos.

The Starbucks Spring 2025 menu reflects the coffee chain's practice of introducing beverages that are in step with evolving customer preferences. With a mix of some fresh flavors and some fan favorites from the past, the menu launch comes as the coffee chain has announced a plan to 'streamline their menu' by eliminating some options, as per the Starbucks website.

