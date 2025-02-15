Starbucks launches Crema Collection Instant Coffee: How to make coffee at home, and more explored

Starbucks is mostly known for its in-store experience with coffee and food items adding to solo or group time. However, it has now introduced a new instant coffee that helps customers enjoy smooth and creamy coffee at home. It comes in three flavors - Madagascar Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and Molten Chocolate.

Starbucks was founded in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl, and Gordon Bowker in Seattle, US. Since then, it has constantly grown and become one of, if not the most renowned coffee chains in the world. A cafe-going experience has become synonymous with the brand.

It has, however, introduced some products to help fans enjoy great coffee at home on Tuesday, February 11.

Starbucks' Crema Collection Instant Coffee

The new crema collection sees three new additions to Starbucks' Instant coffees. These new coffees bring a creamy and frothy texture that could replicate an espresso machine.

The three flavors of the new Crema Collection Instant Coffee with their key highlights are:

Madagascar Vanilla - Velvety and rich notes

Salted Caramel - Smooth, buttery finish

Molten Chocolate - Decadent, chocolaty taste

All one needs to do is add the instant coffee powder to water, hot or cold, and mix. It comes with a foam finish.

Fans can choose to have them hot or iced and either black or with milk or creamer. Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato Flavored Creamer works well with either of three coffees, replicating the chain's popular coffees.

Starbucks' spokesperson told Food & Wine on February 12:

“Through consumer insights, Starbucks Coffee At Home identified a need from coffee drinkers for more convenient, flavor-forward products to uplift their moods during the day, especially in the afternoon. Unlike other beverages currently on the market, Crema Collection sips differently and is truly unique with its crafted foam texture, providing a luxurious café-quality experience in the comfort of consumers’ own homes.”

Availability

These coffees will come in 7.12-ounce tins each. They are available online or at all retail stores that have other Starbucks products. It is a permanent addition to the chain's Instant coffee line.

Starbucks' new February menu

The coffee chain has also launched a special menu for February 2025, with five drinks on offer. While it has released some new Valentine's Day special drinks, two former products have also been brought back.

Introducing these products, the company wrote on its website:

"Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Starbucks is celebrating with two beverages, each crafted with love. Customers can also swoon over an assortment of Valentine’s Day themed tumblers and cold cups, adorned with hearts, flowers, and pink and red hues.

"The new beverages are available starting February 4, and merchandise is available now, both for a limited time while supplies last at Starbucks stores in the U.S."

The new menu features one special Valentine's Day drink that comes in three variants. It's the Blackberry sage refresher, which combines the tanginess of blackberries and the earthiness of sage.

This comes in three variants. Fans can choose to have this drink with water or lemonade. They can also choose to have it with coconut milk to make a drink that's called "Midnight Drink".

Aside from these two, Starbucks has also re-introduced two drinks - Chocolate-covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie cold brew.

The first one contains strawberry puree, Frappuccino chips, milk, and ice topped with strawberry puree, whipped cream, and a mocha drizzle. The latter, meanwhile, features Starbucks' signature cold brew with vanilla syrup and hazelnut-flavored foam and cookie crumbles.

These products are available for the month of February only at all outlets in the U.S. The coffee chain has also released a few Valentine's Day special merchandise like tumblers, and cups. They are available at select outlets, or stores at airports, hospitals, etc.

