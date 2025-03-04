Taco Cabana launches new Shrimp Tacos: Price, availability, and more details explored

Taco Cabana, the renowned San Antonio-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has introduced new Shrimp Tacos as a limited-time offering for this Lent season. Previously, the Mexican food chain had introduced shrimp tacos in 2023, but this time, they replaced the Pineapple Chipotle Salsa with chipotle ranch sauce.

Ad

On February 28, the brand announced the new menu addition through a press release. This LTO will be available in the outlets from March 5, 2025, and will be served during the Lenten period. However, the last date of this offering is not clear. Those observing Lent or just the seafood lovers can enjoy this shrimp quickbite at Taco Cabana for $3.99.

Taco Cabana's new Shrimp Taco features panko-crusted shrimp and chipotle ranch

Ad

Starting its operations in 1978, the label has established its reputation for serving a wide range of Mexican cuisine. From burritos to fajitas, the restaurant chain covers it all. The casual dining restaurant is also known for its open display kitchen, where customers can see the food preparation.

Although Taco Cabana has a comprehensive permanent menu, it introduces seasonal and limited-time offerings frequently to give its customers a fresh experience every now and then. Keeping up its tradition, TC has introduced a new shrimp taco for this Lenten period. On the launch of this Taco, Ulyses Camacho, the President of the company, said:

Ad

"Lent is here, and we know many of our guests are looking for delicious meat-free options. That's why we are excited to introduce our new Shrimp Taco - a crispy, golden, flavor-packed way to keep your Fridays (and every day) delicious.

He further added:

These tacos feature panko-crusted shrimp,our smoky chipotle ranch, fresh toppings and freshly made tortillas for a bold and satisfying way to enjoy seafood."

Ad

The new shrimp taco is a Mexican delicacy made with a base of fresh flour tortilla that embraces battered shrimp, tomato, and lettuce. A smoky chipotle ranch sauce tops the filling. Taco fans can have this appetizer for $3.99 and will get the option to make a meal with this offering.

What do Taco Cabana's newly introduced $4.99 meal deals offer?

Ad

Prior to the launch of this shrimp taco, Taco Cabana has lately released a $4.99 combo meal deal that includes the following:

The Rise & Grind : This combo serves two breakfast tacos, a hash brown, and one drink of choice between a coffee and a small drink. Two tacos can be chosen from bean and cheese, potato and egg, and chorizo and egg tacos.

: This combo serves two breakfast tacos, a hash brown, and one drink of choice between a coffee and a small drink. Two tacos can be chosen from bean and cheese, potato and egg, and chorizo and egg tacos. Monster Breakfast Burrito Meal Deal: This meal comes with a burrito stacked with bacon, chorizo, beans, hashbrowns, cheese, and smoky chipotle ranch sauce. The meal is completed with a similar drink choice as above.

This meal comes with a burrito stacked with bacon, chorizo, beans, hashbrowns, cheese, and smoky chipotle ranch sauce. The meal is completed with a similar drink choice as above. The Crunch and Quench: This pizza combo offers a ground beef pizza or a shredded chicken pizza. It is served with a small drink.

This pizza combo offers a ground beef pizza or a shredded chicken pizza. It is served with a small drink. 7-Layer Burrito Meal Deal: The last item in the newly added meal deals includes a 7-ingredient burrito consisting of rice, lettuce, beans, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and tomato. This meal also comes with a small drink.

Ad

Also read: Spindrift launches new soda range: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Apart from the seasonal offerings, Taco Cabana's menu features a wide range of Mexican-inspired food items. Mexican food lovers can explore the options in the restaurant or order from the My TC app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback