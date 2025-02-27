Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: Items, availability, and more details explore

Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu was announced on February 25. After the success of its Cantina Chicken lineup introduced in March 2024, Taco Bell has now leveled up its popular spicy chicken offerings with all-new Caliente Sauce made with red jalapeños.

The limited-time menu will hit stores across the U.S. on February 27. However, Taco Bell Rewards members got exclusive early access on February 25 via the brand's official app.

The new lineup consists of Caliente Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Caliente Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito, Caliente Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl, and Caliente Sauce. The price of the new menu ranges from $2.99 to $7.99.

Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu is a limited-time offering available from February 27

In March 2024, the Cantina Chicken menu made its permanent entry in Taco Bell and became a fan favorite. In its Q2 2024 earnings call, Yum! Brands, the holding company of Taco Bell, shared that since the launch of the Cantina Chicken menu, one out of every four orders in the restaurant was from this menu.

Cantina Chicken's menu became an instant hit for its slow-roasted chicken mixed with Mexican seasonings. Now, the restaurant brings a spicier touch to these chicken meals by adding hot Caliente sauce. The new menu is dropping on February 27.

While unveiling Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu, Liz Matthews, the Global Chief Food Innovation Officer of Taco Bell, shared:

"It's been nearly a year since we launched the beloved Cantina Chicken Menu, and we knew it was time to turn up the heat. We experimented with different peppers, spice blends, and heat levels to craft the spicier alter ego to Cantina Chicken, one that brings just the right amount of fiery kick."

The statement continued:

"With the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu, we've struck that balance, delivering a fresh, zesty, and flavor-packed take for those ready to embrace their bolder side."

What does Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu look like?

The newly revealed menu offers the following 6 spicy delights:

Caliente Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco - The taco uses a base of a crispy white corn shell, which is stuffed with Cantina chicken. After drizzling the chicken with a blend of three cheeses, the taco receives an exterior coating of grilled cheese. The only thing that has changed is the Caliente Sauce, which is replacing the Avocado Verde Salsa sauce. This taco costs $2.99.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Soft Taco- This quick bite in Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu is prepared from a soft flour tortilla filled with cantina chicken. Other fillings include purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and new Caliente Sauce. Soft tortilla lovers can buy it for $2.99.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Quesadilla- This new quesadilla is crafted on a base of tortilla clasping cantina chicken folded with a 3-cheese blend and Caliente sauce inside. The quesadilla is crisped with grilled cheese outer layering. It is served with reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole. It costs $ 6.49.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito- The burrito has twice the slow-roasted chicken compared to the Soft Taco. The cantina chicken is drizzled with Caliente Sauce, which is piled with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, purple cabbage, and pico de Gallo. The burrito fans can grab it for $5.99.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl- This bowl combines Cantina Chicken and seasoned rice topped with black beans, shredded purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, and pico de gallo. It further incorporates cheddar cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, and Caliente Sauce for creaminess and added flavors. This loaded Caliente-flavored bowl comes for $7.99.

Caliente Sauce - The sauce comes as a treat for spice enthusiasts. The new sauce is crafted from hot red jalapenos. The sauce is the core of Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu.

Apart from the default fillings and seasonings, customers will have the option to further customize the items available in Taco Bell's new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu by opting for add-ins.

