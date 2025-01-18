Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Dipping Burritos: Product details explored 

Taco Bell has introduced its latest limited-time offering, the Cheesy Dipping Burritos, starting January 16. This new addition to the menu features two mini burritos with premium protein options and three savory sauces for dipping. Priced at $4.99, these cheesy burritos claim to offer a customizable dining experience that can be enjoyed solo or shared.

What are Cheesy Dipping Burritos?

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos consist of two mini burritos, each packed with your choice of premium protein—grilled, marinated steak, or Cantina slow-roasted chicken. Designed for dipping, Taco Bell offers three sauce options:

Creamy Chipotle : A spicy and creamy sauce with smoky undertones.

: A spicy and creamy sauce with smoky undertones. Nacho Cheese Sauce : A warm, rich cheese sauce that adds a classic Taco Bell touch.

: A warm, rich cheese sauce that adds a classic Taco Bell touch. Reduced-Fat Sour Cream: A lighter, tangy option for those seeking a balanced flavor.

Priced at $4.99, this duo is aimed at providing an indulgent yet affordable option for Taco Bell fans. These dipping burritos made their debut after a successful test launch in Michigan in 2024, where they gained popularity for their flavor and innovative format.

Availability and pricing

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos are available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide for a limited time. While Taco Bell has not disclosed an official end date, the offering is expected to remain on the menu while supplies last. Priced at $4.99 for a pair, the burritos are competitively priced, making them a convenient option for those seeking value without compromising quality.

Background: From testing to national rollout

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos were initially tested in Detroit, Michigan, in 2024. During this trial phase, the product received positive feedback from customers who praised its dipping experience and customizable options. This strong reception led to the burritos being introduced nationwide.

According to Taco Bell, this launch represents the beginning of an “exciting year” filled with bold flavors and inventive formats. The Cheesy Dipping Burritos aim to deliver a satisfying combination of taste, convenience, and value.

Taco Bell’s other recent menu updates

These dipping burritos are just one part of Taco Bell’s 2025 lineup. Earlier in January, the chain introduced its Luxe Cravings Boxes, offering customers more variety at budget-friendly prices.

The Luxe Cravings Boxes come in three tiers:

$5 Classic Luxe Cravings Box : Includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink.

: Includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink. $7 Supreme Luxe Cravings Box : Features a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

: Features a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink. $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box: Includes rotating menu innovations, a Doritos Locos Tacos or Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

These boxes aim to offer customers flexibility, quality, and value in one package.

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Dipping Burritos are a limited-time addition designed to appeal to fans of customizable and shareable meals. With premium protein options, three dipping sauces, and a price of $4.99, they strive to provide a unique dining experience for a wide audience. As part of Taco Bell’s 2025 menu, these burritos represent the start of an exciting year of innovation for the fast-food restaurant chain.

