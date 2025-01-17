Lindt launches new limited-edition Lindor Truffles for Valentine's Day: Flavors, availability, and more details explored 

Lindor truffles are back with a seasonal twist, as Lindt introduces three limited-edition flavors for Valentine’s Day. These exclusive offerings—Cocoa & Crème, Cherry Vanilla, and Raspberry Cheesecake—are designed to make the holiday sweeter for chocolate lovers. Already available at Walmart, each flavor claims to have a unique blend of creamy fillings and chocolate shells.

The truffles, available for a limited time, offer something for everyone. Whether it’s the rich Cocoa & Crème or the fruity Raspberry Cheesecake, these treats will appeal to diverse tastes. As anticipation for Valentine’s Day builds, Lindt’s new Lindor truffles have already started appearing on store shelves, making it easier to plan for the celebration.

Lindor truffles: Flavors designed for every taste

New flavors from the signature Lindor truffles by Lindt (Image via Walmart and Target)

Lindt’s Valentine’s Day lineup includes three distinct flavors, each crafted to create a luxurious chocolate experience.

Cocoa & Crème truffle: It features a classic milk chocolate shell filled with a creamy white chocolate center. Available exclusively at Walmart, this flavor pairs traditional milk chocolate richness with a light, velvety interior. A 5.1-ounce bag is priced under $5, though prices may vary by location.

Cherry Vanilla truffle: For those who love fruity notes, it claims to deliver a combination of cherry-flavored white chocolate and a smooth white chocolate filling. This flavor, inspired by Valentine’s Day colors, is sold exclusively at Target. Each 6-ounce bag retails for $5.99, making it a delightful treat for cherry and vanilla enthusiasts.

Raspberry Cheesecake truffle: It offers a dessert-inspired option with its white chocolate shell and raspberry cheesecake-flavored center. This indulgent flavor, also a Target exclusive, reportedly offers a balance of tangy and creamy, perfect for cheesecake lovers. A 6-ounce bag is priced similarly at $5.99.

Availability and where to buy

The limited-edition Lindor truffles are now available at select locations across the United States. Shoppers can find the Cocoa & Crème truffles at Walmart, while the Cherry Vanilla and Raspberry Cheesecake flavors are exclusive to Target.

Given their seasonal nature, the truffles are expected to remain on shelves only through Valentine’s Day. Those interested in trying these flavors are encouraged to purchase them early to avoid missing out, as limited stock may vary by store.

Packaging and gifting ideas

Individually wrapped truffles are available in each pack (Image via Walmart)

Each truffle comes individually wrapped in colorful foil, adding a festive touch for Valentine’s Day. Lindt suggests that these truffles make thoughtful gifts on their own or as part of a larger present, paired with flowers or wine. The brand also highlights the versatility of the packaging, making the truffles suitable for both personal enjoyment and special occasions.

Other seasonal offerings

Seasonal offerings by Kitkat and Reese's (Image via Walmart and Hersheyland)

Lindt isn’t the only brand getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit. Seasonal releases from other chocolate makers, such as Reese’s Red Velvet Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kat’s bear-shaped treats, are also hitting store shelves. However, Lindt’s new Lindor truffles claim to focus on premium ingredients and creative flavor profiles.

Lindt’s limited-edition Lindor truffles for Valentine’s Day strive to offer a blend of classic and innovative flavors that cater to chocolate enthusiasts of all kinds. With options ranging from Cocoa & Crème to Raspberry Cheesecake, the collection is reportedly a celebration of indulgence and creativity. As Valentine’s Day approaches, these truffles provide an easy way to share a thoughtful gift or simply enjoy a moment of sweetness.

