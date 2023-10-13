"Take her home and block her": Cheesecake Factory date story takes over Twitter, sparks hilarious reactions

A TikTok video showing a woman refusing to get out of the car after her date takes her to The Cheesecake Factory for their first date is making its rounds online. The viral video was first shared by user Monique Santos,@moniquesantos09, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The seven-minute-long clip shows the woman donning a green dress and sunglasses as her date gets out of the car to open the passenger side door. She states:

"He got me at The Cheesecake Factory y’all. I ain’t getting out of this car."

As the man attempts to get her to open the door, she gestures a "no" using her hands. She then lowers her window and the man and moves to the camera to show her date, who questions what the problem is. To which she responds that he brought her to The Cheesecake Factory, a "chain restaurant."

The man then returns to the vehicle to talk about the misunderstanding. The man pointed out that he wanted to date some respectful and cooperative which the woman wasn't during various instances throughout their date. At one point the man tells her his second choice of restaurant for the date, which she finds acceptable, and asks him to make a reservation.

However, the man refuses, and eventually tells her:

"Listen, I have certain expectations. I can tell it’s not going to be there. And maybe we’re not right for each other. So, respectfully, I’m going to drop you off at home."

Needless to say, internet users were shocked at the woman's inconsiderate behavior and many stated that he should block her.

Monique Santos' TikTok video about the Cheesecake Factory date went viral with over 912,00 views within a day. She shared a follow-up stating that she was not the woman in the video.