Which fan-favorite menu item did Taco Bell recently discontinue? Details explored

Taco Bell has quietly discontinued its Crispy Chicken Nuggets. The nuggets were first introduced as a limited test run in 2023 in Minneapolis and then in early 2024 in Houston.

The item was officially added to the nationwide menu on December 19, 2024. Just over a month after being launched, the Crispy Chicken Nuggets have officially been removed from the company's menu and website, indicating the product's discontinuation.

A representative of the fast-food chain told allrecipes:

"Offering menu items for a limited time allows us to create room for even more craveable creations for fans. But we never say never when it comes to the chance of a permanent spot on menus."

All you need to know about Taco Bell's discontinued Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets were launched nationwide in December 2024 (Image via Taco Bell).

The company introduced Crispy Chicken Nuggets as bites marinated in jalapeño buttermilk flavor, as per a report by Today. The nuggets were coated with breadcrumbs and tortilla chips.

The fast-food chain also released three new sauces to go along with the nuggets, as per Today. In the company's first-ever ranch partnership, they blended their Fire Sauce along with Hidden Valley Ranch to create the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch sauce. The other sauces introduced were Bell sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Other recently discontinued Taco Bell menu items

Taco Bell discontinued several menu items recently, including the $5 Classic Combo (Image via Getty)

Crispy Chicken Nuggets are not the only menu item to be discontinued recently. Last month, allrecipes reported that the fast-food chain discontinued five items in 2024. This included Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo.

Fans were particularly disappointed by the removal of the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. This led to the creation of several Change.org petitions requesting the fast-food chain to bring back the fan-favorite item.

The $5 Classic Combo, another fan-favorite, featured a specialty drink like the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa, or Cheese Quesadilla, a smaller Classic Item, and a choice of side or dessert. The cost-effectiveness of the item was a highlight for customers.

New menu offerings

While Taco Bell has discontinued several items, they have recently added a few new items to their menu. Their latest additions include the Cheesy Dipping Burritos, the Luxe Cravings Boxes, the Baja Dream, and the Strawberry Baja Dream, as per allrecipes.

The Luxe Cravings Box offers a lineup of three affordable meal boxes (Image via Taco Bell)

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos consists of a pair of miniature burritos filled with melty cheese and a choice of protein. The burritos also come with a choice of three dips, including creamy chipotle, nacho cheese sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream.

The Luxe Cravings Box offers a lineup of three meal boxes for $5, $7, and $9. The $5 Classic Luxe Cravings Box comes with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and Medium Fountain Drink. The $7 Supreme Luxe Cravings Box includes the classic box offerings along with Chicken Chalupa Supreme and Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce.

The $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box comes with a regularly rotating new menu item along with Doritos Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and Medium Fountain Drink. The Luxe Cravings Box will be available until early June. The Baja Dream blends Mountain Dew soda with vanilla crème, and the Strawberry Baja Dream adds the fruitiness of the fruit into the drink.

Taco Bell will be hosting its second-annual Live Más Live event on January 28, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium. The event is expected to unveil the company's latest innovations and new menu items.

