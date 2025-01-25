All you need to know about Taco Bell’s second-annual Live Más Live event

Taco Bell has announced its second annual Live Más Live event. This event is scheduled for January 28, 2025, and it will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The event will also be broadcast live on Taco Bell's YouTube Channel. This event will offer fans an exclusive insight into the popular fast food chain’s upcoming menu items and new partnerships.

Talking about the upcoming event, CEO Sean Tresvant, said,

"To 'Live Más' in 2025 isn't just about what's on the menu — it's about connecting with our community, pushing boundaries, and reimagining what it means to be part of the Taco Bell family."

Last year's event unveiled several new menu items, including the Chicken Cantina, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the Crispy Chicken Nugget, and a Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco. The event also launched the company's partnerships with Salt & Straw and Beekeeper Coffee.

What to expect at this exclusive Taco Bell's event

This year's event promises to give a glimpse into the brand's 2025 plans. Fans can expect announcements of new menu items, innovative partnerships, and other surprises.

The FIRE Rewards Members can catch tickets to the show and have the opportunity to sign up for complimentary hotel accommodation, and a voucher towards travel and expenses.

Plus they can get tickets via Tuesday Drops on the app on a first come first served basis. Be on the lookout for other opportunities for Rewards Members!

Taco Bell's Upcoming Innovations and Collaborations

Taco Bell has been recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies. By embracing digital solutions, fostering creativity, and rewarding loyal fans, the company is building a culture of connection and collaboration that puts fans in the driver’s seat.

In December 2024, the fast-food giant opened its all-new beverage-forward concept shop, Live Más Cafe, in Chula Vista, California.

The fast food chain's president, Scott Mezvinsky, said that the Live Más Cafe aims to create a "dynamic space where guests can experience bold flavors in new and exciting ways". He added,

"The strength of our partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group has been key in bringing this vision to life. Together, we're not only pushing the envelope on innovation but also reinforcing the power of strong franchise relationships in driving continued growth and success."

The cafe's menu includes chillers, aguas frescas, and specialty coffee. The menu also includes specials like the Cinnabon Caramel Iced or Hot Coffee, Cinnavanilla Coffee Churro Chiller, Vanilla Crema Iced or Hot Coffee, and Limonada Iced Tea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback