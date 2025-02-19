Burgerville releases six new menu items: Price, availability, and more details explored

Burgerville, the fast-food chain has unveiled six new limited-time menu items. The new menu includes the Spicy Crispy Chicken Slider, the Red Hot Crispy Chicken Slider, the Country Fried Chicken Biscuit, the Jojos Potato Wedges, the Stumptown Mocha Perk Shake, and the Orange Dream Shake.

The price of these new additions starts from $4.49 and varies depending on customizations and basket selections. They will be available for a limited time from February 18 to April 17, 2025. Founded in 1961, Burgerville operates at around 40 locations across the Northwest Pacific. The new menu is available only at participating locations.

Burgerville is known for its commitment to locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Their seasonal menu features a variety of limited-time offerings that highlight the region's fresh produce and flavors. In February, the restaurant chain has made the following additions:

1) Spicy Chicken Slider

The spicy chicken slider is available in Duo and Single options, and their prices start from $8.99 and $4.69, respectively. This slider is stuffed with crispy chicken tenders infused with Honey Habanero Spice. The pickles and Garlic Herb Aioli make the other ingredients.

To make it mild, one can remove the spice. Moreover, customers have the option to choose two free sauces among six different choices. Further customization includes the addition of cheese, toppings, sauce, and bun substitution. By adding wedges or fries along with a drink, one gets the option to make a basket.

2) Red Hot Chicken Slider

Burgerville Red Hot Chicken Slider (Image via Burgerville)

This burger addition comprises a similar chicken tender tossed in Spiceology's Honey Habanero Spice. The difference maker here is the Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce. The slider is completed with pickles, Garlic Herb Aioli, and selected Burgerville sauce.

The slider starts at $4.69 for singles and $8.99 for duos. Alteration options available for this slider are similar to the previous slider. However, one does not get the option to remove Honey Habanero Spice in this pick.

3) JoJos

The menu item is crispy potato wedges served hot. The offering costs $4.59 for the regular size and $5.79 for the large one. The 2-free sauce option comes only with the large pack; customers need to pay for the sauce choices if they buy the regular size.

4) Country Fried Chicken Biscuit

The next appetizer is a chicken biscuit, which sandwiches a fried chicken tender between freshly baked biscuits. The biscuits are layered with 2-year-aged white cheddar cheese from Face Rock.

The biscuit is served with Cholula and Creamy Sausage Breakfast Gravy. It is important to note here that these biscuits are only available during breakfast hours, i.e., 7 AM to 11 AM. The price for this seasonal item starts at $5.99.

5) Orange Dream

The seasonal refreshment is a concoction of orange juice, organic vanilla syrup, and sweet cream (dairy option by Umpqua/plant-based option by Cosmic Bliss). The 12oz cup comes for $4.99, the 16oz cup costs $5.49, and the 20oz container is selling for $5.99.

6) Stumptown Mocha Perk Shake

This shake from Burgerville is a blend of Stumptown Coffee Cold Brew & Coffee Grounds with Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream. Holy Krakow's organic chocolate sauce and whipped or coconut whipped cream complete the drink's toppings.

Customers can customize their shake by choosing from three options: "Ice Cream Milkshake," "Make it a Malt," or "Plant-based, non-dairy Bliss Shake." The shake comes in three sizes—12 oz, 16 oz, and 20 oz—priced at $5.89, $6.79, and $7.39, respectively. Additional shake add-ons are available for an extra charge of $0.50 to $0.75.

Burgerville lists the calorie content for each item and add-on. It also allows customers to include special instructions when placing an order. Since this menu is available only at participating locations, customers should check their local store’s menu for availability.

