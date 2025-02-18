Caribou Coffee, the American coffee chain, is acknowledged for its extensive drink menu. Caribou Coffee was founded in Minnesota in 1992 and has grown to become one of the most reputed coffee brands in the United States.

Primarily present in the US, the beverage label has 800 stores spread over 11 countries. The company additionally retails a range of coffee beans for people who enjoy brewing their own drinks.

When it comes to beverages, some people prefer hot drinks, while others prefer ice-loaded smoothies. This coffee chain caters to every taste. However, picking the right drink from the lengthy menu can be challenging. Here are five drink suggestions from Caribou Coffee that one must try.

Disclaimer: The drinks suggested here are based on the writer's opinion.

From chilled to steaming hot, here are 5 Caribou Coffee drinks to try

1)Vanilla espresso shaker

This refreshing drink blends iced espresso and vanilla ice cream. The drink is further topped with oat milk. The milk and vanilla balance the punch of espresso. A default medium serving offers 160 calories and contains 295mg of caffeine. One gets the option to choose from seven types of milk.

Other customizations include the type of espresso shot, amount of vanilla, and sweetness level. People can further add flavor shots and add more toppings to the drink.

2) Hot Berry white mocha

Caribou Coffee serves the Berry White Mocha in hot, iced, and blended forms. However, the focus here is on the hot variation. The Hot Berry White Mocha is created with steamed milk and melted chocolate. This is then mixed with an espresso shot and topped with raspberry flavor. It is finalized using whipped cream and chocolate chips.

A medium-sized cup contains 630 calories and 170mg of caffeine. Customers can personalize their drink by adjusting the type of milk, toppings, ingredient amounts, mix-ins, and more.

3) Strawberry fruit shaker

The foundation used to make this beverage is coconut milk, which cannot be modified. The vanilla flavor is added to the milk after it has been swirled with ice. Real strawberries and a signature strawberry base made with Tractor Beverage are then added by baristas.

There are 230 calories in this caffeine-free drink. Adding dried strawberries, flavor shots, mix-ins, toppings, and varying the quantity of vanilla are an assortment of customization possibilities.

4) Hot caramel High Rise

Espresso, steamed milk, and caramel are combined to make Caribou Coffee's Hot Caramel High Rise, which is then topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. A medium portion (505g) has 165 mg of caffeine and 550 calories.

Customers get to pick other milk alternatives, however, by default, 2% milk is used to make the drink. Additionally, consumers are given the option to choose between regular and espresso whipped cream. Like other drinks on the list, there are additional personalization options.

5) Frozen matcha tea with bubbles

This chilled drink is prepared with matcha tea powder, vanilla, and the brand's exclusive shake mix, which is combined with half & half milk and ice cubes. The mixture is then poured over the coconut coffee jelly bubbles. A medium-portioned drink of these ingredients possesses 600 calories and 60mg of caffeine.

Customers can tailor their beverages by adding bubbles, varying the amount of vanilla, and picking the sort of milk. Chocolate, espresso, flavor shots, mix-ins, and other toppings are additional options given in the customization menu.

Try Digital BOUrista for a more customized drink

Caribou Coffee’s official website features an interactive quiz where a digital barista suggests a drink based on user responses. The quiz begins by asking whether the user prefers a hot or cold beverage, followed by options for Coffee, Not Coffee, or Surprise Me.

Next, it inquires about sweetness preference and then presents a choice between Classic and Trendy drinks. Based on these selections, the quiz recommends a drink tailored to the user’s preferences.

Apart from these five drinks, beverage lovers can explore many other options on the official website of the brand. Caribou Coffee also offers many member-exclusive benefits and gift card options. Check out the company's website for more details.

