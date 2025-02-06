McDonald's brings back Shamrock Shake: Details explored 

McDonald's is bringing back its iconic Shamrock Shake. As is the tradition, the fast-food chain will re-introduce the shake in its menu ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

However, it's not the only re-introduction this time around. A fan favorite, Uncle O'Grimacey, will also be making a return this year. The beloved mascot hasn't turned up since the 1980s but he'll be back in 2025. The occasion also marks the 50th anniversary of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

McDonald's Shamrock Shake

The beloved Shamrock Shake started back in 1975 as the company introduced it for its St. Patrick's Day promotion. It features a mint-based syrup blended with vanilla soft swerve and topped with whipped cream.

As McDonald's website describes it:

"For a limited time only, treat yourself to an iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. It’s made with creamy vanilla Soft Serve blended with our minty Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with a whipped light cream."

It comes in three sizes like most other drinks on the menu but is for limited time only.

Return of Uncle O'Grimacey with Shamrock Shake

This year, Shamrock Shake brings with it the return of Uncle O'Grimacey. When McDonald's launched its St. Patrick's Day promotions in the 1970s, it also introduced a character named Grimace. The purple mascot also had a family that had an Irish uncle - Uncle O'Grimacey.

The uncle was last seen in the 1980s but after a long hiatus, he's back this year. Uncle O'Grimacey is green in color, unlike his purple-colored nephew. He wears a green hat and a jacket. He will be back to serve the Shamrock Shakes this year.

This year's McDonald's Shamrock Shakes come for a cause

While Shamrock Shakes appear every season, they come for a special cause this year along with St. Patrick's Day. It is the 50th anniversary of Ronald McDonald's House Charities. The organization helps keep families close when a child is receiving hospital care.

To mark the occasion, 25 cents from each and every purchase of the Shamrock Shake between February 10 and March 23 will go towards the RMHC. It's an ode to the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, which was funded by the sale of Shamrock Shakes.

Oreo Shamrock McFlurry also returns

Along with the Shamrock Shakes, the fast-food chain is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. First introduced in 2020, these combine the flavors of a Shamrock Shake with Oreo cookies. As the description on McDonald's website reads:

"For a limited time only, the minty classic is mingling with milk’s favorite cookie. McDonald’s OREO® Shamrock McFlurry is made with creamy vanilla Soft Serve then blended with our legendary Shamrock Shake® syrup and OREO® cookie pieces mixed throughout."

The Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are available online or at all their outlets in the United States until late March.

McDonald's Uncle O'Grimacey merchandise

The return of Uncle O'Grimacey also brings along with it special merchandise. McDonald's has released six new products that fans can buy on their Golden Arches Unlimited website.

These products with their prices are:

Uncle O'Grimacey crewneck (long sleeve, grey) - $35

Uncle O'Grimacey Tee (short sleeve, white) - $25

Uncle O'Grimacey Ringer Tee - $25

Cap - $25

Shamrock season decals - $6

Shamrock season buttons

A part of the sale of these products will also go towards RMHC.

