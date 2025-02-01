What is the McDonald's new McExtreme Burger? Everything we know so far

McDonald’s has unveiled the McExtreme Burger — a limited-edition item launching exclusively in Spain as part of its ongoing culinary experiments. Named the McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni, the burger debuted on January 21, 2025.

McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni blends the chain’s signature beef patty with Italian-inspired toppings like pepperoni, oregano-infused tomato sauce, and cheddar cheese. The burger is part of the brand's McExtreme line, which has previously included variants like Pulled Pork and BBQ Bourbon.

McExtreme Burger: Release date and availability

Launched on January 21, 2025, McExtreme Burger is currently available at over 625 McDonald’s locations in Spain. The press release on McDonald's España website, published on January 28, 2025, confirmed that the item will remain available “while supplies last,” though no end date has been announced.

Pricing details for the McExtreme Burger have not been disclosed publicly. Regional menu tests often vary in cost depending on local markets, and McDonald’s España has not clarified whether the item will receive permanent status or remain a limited offering.

Ingredients and culinary inspiration

The McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni features a beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, diced onions, pepperoni pieces, and a tomato sauce seasoned with oregano. McDonald’s España describes the burger as a “sensory journey to Italy,” combining elements of pizza and burgers.

Álvaro Miguel, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s España, stated in a press release on January 28, 2025:

"With McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni, we have created a burger that stands out for its combination of two icons of the QSR sector, pizza and burger, which creates a unique and innovative culinary experience.”

The burger’s sauce and pepperoni components draw direct comparisons to pizza flavors, a connection highlighted by Spanish food publication Merca2.0. The outlet noted the McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni is McDonald’s closest effort to reviving its discontinued McPizza, which was briefly tested in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ties to McDonald’s pizza experiments

The McExtreme Burger arrives as McDonald’s continues testing pizza-inspired items globally. In 2024, the chain introduced the “Big Arch” burger — a pizza-burger hybrid with marinara sauce and pepperoni — in select international markets, though it has yet to debut in the U.S. The McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni follows a similar blueprint, prioritizing flavors that cater to regional tastes.

McDonald’s has not confirmed plans to bring the McExtreme Burger to other countries. However, the company’s recent strategy emphasizes localized menu innovations, such as the upcoming U.S. return of the Snack Wrap, which executives credited to customer demand.

The broader context of McDonald’s menu changes

The McExtreme Burger rollout coincides with McDonald’s broader push to experiment with limited-time items. In December 2024, the chain teased the return of the Snack Wrap in the U.S. after years of fan requests.

Guillaume Huin, Senior Marketing Director for McDonald’s U.S., acknowledged in a statement that customer feedback directly influenced the decision. On December 4, 2024, he wrote on X:

"You and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen"

While the McExtreme Burger remains exclusive to Spain for now, its emphasis on fusion flavors aligns with McDonald’s recent trend of blending cultural cuisines. Previous examples include the Japan-only Ebi Filet-O shrimp burger and the India-exclusive McAloo Tikki.

The McExtreme Burger represents McDonald’s latest effort to cater to regional tastes while reviving nostalgia. Its success in Spain could influence future menu decisions, though the chain has not hinted at broader availability. For now, the burger remains a localized experiment.

