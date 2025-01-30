Muji has opened its first U.S. Muji food market at Chelsea Market in New York City, offering minimalist aesthetics and traditional Japanese comfort food.

The food market debuted on January 21, 2025, offering a menu that blends Japanese classics with modern culinary touches. The launch expands the brand’s footprint in the U.S., catering to customers seeking authentic, uncomplicated meals in a sleek, functional space.

Muji Food Market brings Japanese comfort food to New York City

MUJI Food Market makes its entry in the Chelsea Market (Image via Instagram/@chelseamarketny)

The Muji Food Market menu features traditional Japanese comfort foods with a modern twist, offering a variety of options:

1) Onigiri (Japanese rice balls): Available with classic fillings such as Umeboshi (pickled plum) and Tuna mayonnaise

2) Tamago egg sandwiches

3) Hearty curry bowls

These dishes reflect staples of Japanese home cooking, designed to provide warmth and familiarity. For desserts, Muji offers an enticing selection:

1) Dorayaki pancakes: Filled with either Sweet red bean paste or Mascarpone cheese

2) Matcha muffins: Highlighting the global popularity of matcha as a key ingredient.

Beverage offerings blend tradition and innovation

The beverage menu features traditional Japanese teas like green tea and honey yuzu tea, staying true to Muji’s focus on authentic flavors.

The Muji Food Market features "Jarvis," an AI-powered coffee robot that prepares custom orders with precision, blending tradition with innovation.

Minimalist design and multifunctional space of the food market place

The design of the Muji Food Market offers the brand's signature minimalist style to all. In other words, it has a functional and uncluttered space for customers. The dining area is simple and practical, thereby providing a clean and comfortable environment to enjoy casual meals.

Located within Muji’s larger Chelsea Market store, the food market is part of a multifunctional retail space. In addition to food, customers can explore Muji’s lifestyle products, including home furnishings, stationery, and beauty supplies.

This three-in-one experience merges dining with shopping, showcasing Muji’s holistic approach to design and functionality.

Muji Food Market: Blending community and cultural exploration

The Chelsea Market location marks Muji’s first U.S. food market, reflecting the brand’s long-standing focus on simplicity and community. Richard Rappaport, President of Muji North America, emphasized that the space is designed to be a “dynamic hub for creativity and connection” as reported by SecretNYC on January 22, 2025.

He said it is where visitors can explore curated lifestyle products, enjoy authentic Japanese dishes, and participate in local initiatives. A press release noted the venue will host rotating conceptual collections and community-driven events, aiming to foster a “hub of inspiration” in New York City.

Rappaport highlighted that the Food Market concept ties directly to Muji’s origins as a lifestyle brand, where food played a central role since its 1980 debut in Japan.

According to Forbes, referencing menu items like mascarpone-filled dorayaki alongside classic onigiri, Richard said:

“We’re inviting customers to experience Japanese culture through food that balances tradition with surprises.”

The expansion integrates dining into Muji’s retail ecosystem, creating what Rappaport calls a “place of connection” that mirrors the brand’s holistic philosophy.

Muji Food Market's new location at Chelsea Market offers a unique dining experience, blending the brand's minimalist design with a menu of Japanese comfort foods and beverages in the heart of New York City.

