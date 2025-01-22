McDonald's launches new Pokémon Happy Meals: Features, surprise add-ons, and more details explored

McDonald’s has unveiled its latest collaboration with Pokémon, introducing Pokémon Happy Meals starting January 21, 2025. This limited-time offering is set to delight Pokémon fans across the United States with exclusive items that combine the charm of Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) collectibles and unique in-game rewards.

Pokémon Happy Meals are designed to provide an engaging experience for fans of all ages. From collectible cards featuring beloved Pokémon to interactive bonuses linked to mobile apps, McDonald’s aims to create memorable and fun-filled promotions with this collaboration.

Exciting collectibles included in the Pokémon Happy Meals

Each Pokémon Happy Meal comes with a booster pack containing four of 15 exclusive Pokémon TCG cards. Fans will recognize popular Dragon-type Pokémon such as Rayquaza and Dragonite among the options. Additionally, meals include a Pokémon-themed poster and a sticker sheet for creative activities. Even the Happy Meal box designs are special, featuring the artwork of beloved Pokémon like Charizard, Pikachu, Roaring Moon, and more.

These collectibles make the Pokémon Happy Meal an exciting opportunity for fans to add to their TCG collection or introduce new players to the world of Pokémon cards.

Bonus rewards through the McDonald’s app

Fans can order on the McDonald’s App to unlock more rewards (Image via McDonald's)

McDonald’s has enhanced the experience for those who order Pokémon Happy Meals through its app. App purchases include a code for exclusive rewards in the Pokémon TCG Pocket app. These bonuses feature 24-pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses, which can unlock digital booster packs and randomized digital cards using the Wonder Pick feature.

By linking the physical Happy Meal to the digital app rewards, McDonald’s offers fans an immersive way to enjoy their Pokémon collection.

Crossover with Pokémon GO

Pokémon fans can participate in the Pokémon GO activation (Image via McDonald's)

Beyond the Happy Meals, McDonald’s is continuing its partnership with Pokémon GO. Trainers visiting participating locations can engage with Sponsored PokéStops or Gyms through March 2025. Specific weeks in January, February, and March will feature events with increased Pokémon encounters and five-star raids.

These Pokémon GO activations create an opportunity for fans to combine dining with gaming. Trainers can explore their local McDonald’s locations while catching Pokémon, participating in raids, and enjoying the collaborative experience.

Availability and other details

The Pokémon Happy Meal is available nationwide while supplies last, giving fans a limited window to collect these exclusive items. McDonald’s encourages customers to check availability at participating locations and plan accordingly to avoid missing out.

The boxes feature Charizard, Pikachu & Dragonite, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon (Image via McDomald's)

This collaboration runs through late February 2025, making it a short but exciting promotion for fans. The inclusion of app-exclusive rewards, unique TCG cards, and Pokémon GO integration ensures a broad appeal. One can get the Pokémon Happy Meal online and in-store.

Fan nostalgia meets modern engagement

McDonald’s’ collaboration with Pokémon taps into the nostalgia of long-time fans while introducing new ways to enjoy the franchise. The combination of physical collectibles, digital app bonuses, and Pokémon GO activities creates a multifaceted experience.

The promotion runs through late February, so those interested should act quickly to catch all the surprises before they’re gone.

