10 most popular Pokemon of all time

With over 1,000 different creatures in the Pokemon franchise, there are bound to be a few that hold a special place in the hearts of the fans. Whether it be due to their appearance in the anime or in one of the many titles in the franchise, there are always certain creatures that are more popular with the playerbase than others.

Out of the grand total of 1,010 creatures in the series so far, there is a long list of candidates for the franchise's most notable monsters. Here are 10 of the most recognizable and popular creatures.

Note: This list is in no particular order.

Pokemon's top 10 most popular species

1) Rayquaza

Rayquaza as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Emerald was the first game that many long-time fans started their journeys with. As such, they are going to have fond memories of the creature that was showcased on the box art for this game, Rayquaza. Being the peacekeeper between Groudon and Kyogre, the Legendary Pokemon also made an appearance as a fightable boss in the story mode of Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

2) Gardevoir

Gardevoir as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many fans of the franchise are aware of why Gardevoir is as popular as it is, and it is not because of the creature's powerful base stats or typing. Regardless, Gardevoir has become one of the most popular Psychic-types in the franchise, even surpassing Alakazam, the original Psychic-type from the first generation.

3) Garchomp

Garchomp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp's great design and important role in the fourth generation of games as Champion Cynthia's ace has made it as the monster of choice for many players looking to add a Dragon-type to their team. Thankfully, Garchomp has made an appearance in almost every mainline game since its debut, so players can always find a way to add one to their team.

4) Greninja

Greninja as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja is one of the most interesting creatures in the franchise who sadly fell off incredibly hard due to neglect from the developers. Greninja's awesome design, paired with its unique form of Ash-Greninja, only cemented the frog as one of the coolest creatures in the anime. Players could also obtain a special Greninja in the Sun and Moon games that could transform like it did in the anime.

5) Gengar

Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar follows the beloved design philosophy of creatures in the franchise of being "friend-shaped." The loveable devil with a big grin looks like it was formed with an ice cream scooper. This is the creature that made the Ghost-type popular in the franchise, especially among fans with a soft spot for all things spooky.

6) Lucario

Lucario as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario, much like Garchomp and Charizard, has received a sizable amount of love from the developers as it has notable roles in the anime and main series. Lucario was even featured in a movie that was released well before players could add it to their parties, similar to how Zoroark was teased prior to the release of the Black and White games for the Nintendo DS.

7) Mewtwo

Mewtwo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo needs no introduction. The original Legendary Pokemon and alleged ultimate lifeform, Mewtwo released itself from its containment and went on a full-scale rampage, destroying everything in the lab in which it was created. Even its creators were not spared from its destruction. Every trainer has at least heard of the power incarnate that is Mewtwo.

8) Eevee

Eevee as seen in Origins mini-series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee is one of the most interesting cases in the franchise, as the species has become a sort of secondary mascot for the series alongside Pikachu. Thanks to the creature having a wide array of evolutions, players can always justify adding one to their team.

9) Charizard

Charizard as seen in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is easily the most recognizable starter in the franchise. Being the fully-evolved form of the first ever Fire-type starter, as well as having a great reputation in the anime, fans of the franchise have at least one memory with this mighty dragon.

Having two Mega Evolutions, a Gigantimax form, and some of the most valuable trading cards in the world, you would have a hard time finding a gamer who does not know what a Charizard is.

10) Pikachu

Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although its popularity with the community has slowly dwindled following the conclusion of the original run of the anime, Pikachu is still the sole advertising force for Game Freak. With millions of cards, plushes, figurines, and many more, it will likely remain at the core of the franchise for generations to come.

Poll : 0 votes