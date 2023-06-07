Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player reunites with FireRed Charizard in Paldea after 15 years in Colosseum

While the subject of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's quality is still a hot topic among the Pokemon community, nobody can argue that the recent compatibility patch for the Pokemon Home application wasn't a great thing. Players can transfer their favorite creatures between Nintendo Switch titles through this application. It also has several other uses.

Some players have the app installed on their device for the sole purpose of just storing these creatures to have them all in one place. Others use the app as a waypoint to transfer their creatures from games like GO and Legends: Arceus to the most recent entry.

However, one trainer who used the application did so in a way that captured the hearts of hundred on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. As Pokemon Home allows to bring certain creatures not native to Paldea over to the newest games, this player has reunited with their childhood companion.

Reddit Reacts to the heartwarming tale of a trainer and their Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

User Roxaschao on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit made a post to celebrate the reunion between them and their long-lost childhood Charizard who spent the last 15 years inhabiting a Gamecube memory card. Thanks to the fan-favorite Fire-type being safe and sound in the Pokemon Colosseum save file housed in the memory card, this player hatched a plan to bring their friend back.

This was no easy process. For a player to accomplish this in the modern era, they will need a Gameboy Advance, a copy of any third-gen Pokemon game, a Gamecube adapter, and a copy of Pokemon Colosseum. Nowadays, this costs hundreds of dollars and only covers getting a creature onto the retro home console.

With the process costing as much as it does, many trainers have no choice but to abandon their once-beloved traveling companions as far as the 3DS due to the closure of the handheld system's eShop. Thanks to this, players can no longer download Pokemon Bank or the Transfer add-on used to move creatures cross-generationally.

In addition to the price inflation of retro Pokemon games, this practically alienates new fans from experiencing the joys of training a creature on a system like the Gameboy or Nintendo DS, then transferring them over to the most modern title. The feeling of satisfaction that one receives when traveling to a new region with an old friend from a different game is undescribably unique, leaving many sad they lack the hardware to do so.

Stories like the one posted to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit are taking place regularly as more and more trainers are taking advantage of the patch update for Pokemon Home. Players will also be able to transfer creatures of different species once the expansion pass for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release, further expanding the game's Pokedex.

Those with access to games and technology should follow in the footsteps of many and train up a Pokemon on an old game to transfer it over. Not only does this task fill trainers with a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, but it can also make completing the regional Pokedex for various titles much easier.

