Pokemon Home Scarlet and Violet release date confirmed: List of eligible Pokemon to transfer over

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to use the long-awaited Pokemon Home very soon. In an official news press release on the two games' official website are a few passages that reveal everything for players to know. May 23, 2023, is the release date for the cloud service's compatibility with the two titles. The confirmed time is 6 pm (PDT). All eligible Pokemon to transfer mentioned by older reports will be listed in this news roundup for the reader's convenience.
This article will also include all the latest information that Trainers should know about Pokemon Home and Scarlet and Violet's compatibility with one another. Some bonuses were also revealed in the press release, but let's start with the release date confirmation first.
Pokemon Home release date confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players
Pokemon Home will get an update to Version 3.0.0. on May 23, 2023, at 6 pm (PDT). The official press release even states:
"After players link their game to Pokémon HOME, they will be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to Pokémon HOME and bring select Pokémon from other games to the Paldea region."
That means you could theoretically get certain Pokemon from the following titles transferred over to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Legends of Arceus
- Sword
- Shield
- Brilliant Diamond
- Shining Pearl
- Let's Go Eevee!
- Let's Go Pikachu!
- Go
- Bank
However, that doesn't mean literally everything can be put into Scarlet and Violet from Pokemon Home.
List of eligible Pokemon
The following is a list of everything up to the first five generations from that can be transferred to Scarlet and Violet based on the datamines:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Arceus
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Tornadeus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Meloetta
Note that some Pocket Monsters have already been available through Tera Raids.
Here is a list of everything from Gen 6 onward that is eligible to transfer over:
- Chespin
- Qulladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Carbink
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Magearna
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
However, there are also Pocket Monsters with alternate forms to transfer over:
- Raichu (Alola)
- Diglett (Alola)
- Dugtrio (Alola)
- Meowth (Alola)
- Persian (Alola)
- Growlithe (Hisui)
- Arcanine (Hisui)
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
- Slowpoke (Galar)
- Slowbro (Galar)
- Grimer (Alola)
- Muk (Alola)
- Voltorb (Hisui)
- Electrode (Hisui)
- Tauros (Kanto)
- Articuno (Galar)
- Zapdos (Galar)
- Moltres (Galar)
- Typhlosion (Hisui)
- Slowking (Galar)
- Qwilfish (Hisui)
- Sneasel (Hisui)
- Samurott (Hisui)
- Liligant (Hisui)
- Basculin (White-Striped)
- Zorua (Hisui)
- Zoroark (Hisui)
- Braviary (Hisui)
- Sliggoo (Hisui)
- Goodra (Hisui)
- Avalugg (Hisui)
- Decidueye (Hisui)
- Magearna (Original Color)
- Gimmighoul (Roaming Form)
Pikachus with different hats from Pokemon Home can also be transferred over to Scarlet and Violet.
Bonus rewards
As a bonus, Pokemon Home users who link with Scarlet and Violet can receive all the Paldean starters in their first-stage evolutions with their Hidden Abilities. That means eligible players will receive the following:
- Sprigatito: Protean
- Fuecoco: Unaware
- Quaxly: Moxie
This bonus will become available by May 24, 2023. Any Tera Types from anything Trainers transfer over will be determined by their original typing.
