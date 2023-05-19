Pokemon Home Scarlet and Violet release date confirmed: List of eligible Pokemon to transfer over

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to use the long-awaited Pokemon Home very soon. In an official news press release on the two games' official website are a few passages that reveal everything for players to know. May 23, 2023, is the release date for the cloud service's compatibility with the two titles. The confirmed time is 6 pm (PDT). All eligible Pokemon to transfer mentioned by older reports will be listed in this news roundup for the reader's convenience.

This article will also include all the latest information that Trainers should know about Pokemon Home and Scarlet and Violet's compatibility with one another. Some bonuses were also revealed in the press release, but let's start with the release date confirmation first.

Pokemon Home release date confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet From Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet version 3.0.0 onward, players will be able to link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Pokemon Home will get an update to Version 3.0.0. on May 23, 2023, at 6 pm (PDT). The official press release even states:

"After players link their game to Pokémon HOME, they will be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to Pokémon HOME and bring select Pokémon from other games to the Paldea region."

That means you could theoretically get certain Pokemon from the following titles transferred over to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Legends of Arceus

Sword

Shield

Brilliant Diamond

Shining Pearl

Let's Go Eevee!

Let's Go Pikachu!

Go

Bank

However, that doesn't mean literally everything can be put into Scarlet and Violet from Pokemon Home.

List of eligible Pokemon

The following is a list of everything up to the first five generations from that can be transferred to Scarlet and Violet based on the datamines:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Mew

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Tornadeus

Thundurus

Landorus

Meloetta

Note that some Pocket Monsters have already been available through Tera Raids.

All of the new Hisuian forms can be traded over from Legends Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of everything from Gen 6 onward that is eligible to transfer over:

Chespin

Qulladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Magearna

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastier

Spectrier

Calyrex

However, there are also Pocket Monsters with alternate forms to transfer over:

Raichu (Alola)

Diglett (Alola)

Dugtrio (Alola)

Meowth (Alola)

Persian (Alola)

Growlithe (Hisui)

Arcanine (Hisui)

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Slowpoke (Galar)

Slowbro (Galar)

Grimer (Alola)

Muk (Alola)

Voltorb (Hisui)

Electrode (Hisui)

Tauros (Kanto)

Articuno (Galar)

Zapdos (Galar)

Moltres (Galar)

Typhlosion (Hisui)

Slowking (Galar)

Qwilfish (Hisui)

Sneasel (Hisui)

Samurott (Hisui)

Liligant (Hisui)

Basculin (White-Striped)

Zorua (Hisui)

Zoroark (Hisui)

Braviary (Hisui)

Sliggoo (Hisui)

Goodra (Hisui)

Avalugg (Hisui)

Decidueye (Hisui)

Magearna (Original Color)

Gimmighoul (Roaming Form)

Pikachus with different hats from Pokemon Home can also be transferred over to Scarlet and Violet.

Bonus rewards

Pokémon @Pokemon



You'll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.



Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

As a bonus, Pokemon Home users who link with Scarlet and Violet can receive all the Paldean starters in their first-stage evolutions with their Hidden Abilities. That means eligible players will receive the following:

Sprigatito: Protean

Protean Fuecoco: Unaware

Unaware Quaxly: Moxie

This bonus will become available by May 24, 2023. Any Tera Types from anything Trainers transfer over will be determined by their original typing.

