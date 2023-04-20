Pokemon Scarlet and Violet datamine hints at all returning Pocket Monsters for the upcoming DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Version 1.3.0 patch went live on April 19, 2023, which means that some of the old datamines hinting at DLC content have also been updated. More specifically, Game Freak has deleted some Pokedex entries for older Pokemon. It did something similar in Sword and Shield, and those Pocket Monsters ended up coming back in that title's associated DLC.
Something similar could happen with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just keep in mind that this list isn't guaranteed to be a 100% accurate leak, but it is something that many Trainers have been discussing recently. The complete list can be seen in the following sections of this article.
List of Pokemon who may return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC based on recent datamines
Here is a list of all entities from Generation I that got their Pokedex entries deleted and may return in an upcoming DLC:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Snorlax
The Charizard line was also included in the original list but was omitted here since it is already present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Here are the Pokemon from Johto who may return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC:
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
Typhlosion's line was also part of the original list, yet Trainers can already obtain them, thanks to the recent 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Wooper and Quagsire were also included among the above initially. However, they're available by collecting the Johto Wooper from an in-game trade.
Here are the Pocket Monsters from Hoenn who may appear in a later update:
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Nosepass
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
Most Generations are getting good representation thus far, and many players hope that the implied notion of all Pokemon shown above returning is accurate.
Sinnoh's representation is mostly tied to starters and cross-generational evolutions that could make a comeback:
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
Nonetheless, some people's favorites might be among the entities on the list above.
Unova has a lot more candidates who may return compared to Sinnoh:
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Golett
- Golurk
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
Samurott's line was excluded from this article, as it's already in the two games. Kalos didn't get many Pokedex entries deleted as of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Version 1.3.0, which would indicate that not many Pocket Monsters will return via a DLC:
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Carbink
- Phantump
- Trevenant
Greninja's line is already available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Alola's representation is a little better here than Kalo's:
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
Decidueye's evolutionary line is already present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Only one Generation is left to cover.
Here is the final list to bring up in this article regarding Generation VIII as a whole:
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Cramorant
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Duraludon
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
Cinderace's line is already available in both games. Also, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves were included in the datamines.
That's the end of everything regarding the possible hints at returning entities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC.
Poll : Are any of your favorite Pokemon on these lists?
Yes
No
0 votes