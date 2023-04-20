Pokemon Scarlet and Violet datamine hints at all returning Pocket Monsters for the upcoming DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Version 1.3.0 patch went live on April 19, 2023, which means that some of the old datamines hinting at DLC content have also been updated. More specifically, Game Freak has deleted some Pokedex entries for older Pokemon. It did something similar in Sword and Shield, and those Pocket Monsters ended up coming back in that title's associated DLC.

Something similar could happen with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just keep in mind that this list isn't guaranteed to be a 100% accurate leak, but it is something that many Trainers have been discussing recently. The complete list can be seen in the following sections of this article.

List of Pokemon who may return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC based on recent datamines

Matt @mattyoukhana_



In addition to all of the entries from my last tweet, the following have been removed:



• Unova starters

• Kalos starters

• Carbink

• Galar starters



Full list here: In Scarlet & Violet Ver. 1.3.0, Game Freak have deleted even more Pokédex entries.In addition to all of the entries from my last tweet, the following have been removed:• Unova starters• Kalos starters• Carbink• Galar startersFull list here: pastebin.com/vLvxYH7z In Scarlet & Violet Ver. 1.3.0, Game Freak have deleted even more Pokédex entries.In addition to all of the entries from my last tweet, the following have been removed:• Unova starters• Kalos starters• Carbink• Galar startersFull list here: pastebin.com/vLvxYH7z

Here is a list of all entities from Generation I that got their Pokedex entries deleted and may return in an upcoming DLC:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Horsea

Seadra

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Porygon

Snorlax

The Charizard line was also included in the original list but was omitted here since it is already present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Matt @mattyoukhana_ When SWSH deleted Pokédex entries in 1.2.0, all of those Pokémon ended up returning in the DLC. This list is still tentative, as I've mentioned in the past.



It should be noted that this list includes species that are already in SV, but do not appear in any Pokédexes. When SWSH deleted Pokédex entries in 1.2.0, all of those Pokémon ended up returning in the DLC. This list is still tentative, as I've mentioned in the past.It should be noted that this list includes species that are already in SV, but do not appear in any Pokédexes.

Here are the Pokemon from Johto who may return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC:

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Chinchou

Lanturn

Cleffa

Bellossom

Politoed

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Typhlosion's line was also part of the original list, yet Trainers can already obtain them, thanks to the recent 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Wooper and Quagsire were also included among the above initially. However, they're available by collecting the Johto Wooper from an in-game trade.

Matt @mattyoukhana_ What do I think?



When we look at SWSH 1.2.0, there were Pokémon that had Pokédex entries deleted but still did not end up in any Galar Pokédexes (mainland, Armor, Crown), like all of the Dynamax Adventures Legendaries. I expect some similarities with Teal Mask/Indigo Disk. What do I think?When we look at SWSH 1.2.0, there were Pokémon that had Pokédex entries deleted but still did not end up in any Galar Pokédexes (mainland, Armor, Crown), like all of the Dynamax Adventures Legendaries. I expect some similarities with Teal Mask/Indigo Disk.

Here are the Pocket Monsters from Hoenn who may appear in a later update:

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Nosepass

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Most Generations are getting good representation thus far, and many players hope that the implied notion of all Pokemon shown above returning is accurate.

Infernape could return in a future DLC update (Image via OLM, Inc)

Sinnoh's representation is mostly tied to starters and cross-generational evolutions that could make a comeback:

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Ambipom

Chingling

Munchlax

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Yanmega

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Dusknoir

Nonetheless, some people's favorites might be among the entities on the list above.

Reuniclus is amongst the next list (Image via OLM, Inc)

Unova has a lot more candidates who may return compared to Sinnoh:

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Drilbur

Excadrill

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Joltik

Galvantula

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Golett

Golurk

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Samurott's line was excluded from this article, as it's already in the two games. Kalos didn't get many Pokedex entries deleted as of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Version 1.3.0, which would indicate that not many Pocket Monsters will return via a DLC:

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Carbink

Phantump

Trevenant

Greninja's line is already available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Primarina could also return in the DLC, assuming the datamine and theory are accurate (Image via OLM, Inc)

Alola's representation is a little better here than Kalo's:

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Decidueye's evolutionary line is already present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Only one Generation is left to cover.

Here is the final list to bring up in this article regarding Generation VIII as a whole:

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Cramorant

Milcery

Alcremie

Morpeko

Duraludon

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Cinderace's line is already available in both games. Also, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves were included in the datamines.

That's the end of everything regarding the possible hints at returning entities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC.

Poll : Are any of your favorite Pokemon on these lists? Yes No 0 votes