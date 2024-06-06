5 of Ash's best Pokemon from Galar

Ash Ketchum explores the Galar region in the Generation 8 animated series The Pokemon Journey and catches some of the best Pokemon from Galar. After traveling all seven regions, he embarks on his journey for the very last time. His aim to be a Pokemon Master someday also comes true by the end of this show. The series ends on a happy note, with Ash and his Galar team emerging as winners.

In the anime, Ash Ketchum defeats Leon in the Masters Eight Tournament. The victory earns him the title of World Champion, making our beloved protagonist the strongest trainer in the world. That said, here are Ash's five best Pokemon from Galar.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dragonite and more Pokemon from Galar that Ash possesses

1) Gengar

Ash Ketchum's Gengar (Image via TPC)

Ash’s Gengar shows its true potential in the anime by becoming a giant monster through Gigantamax. This new form becomes instrumental in beating Pokemon in the region. Ash and Gengar fail to start the Gigantamax evolution properly in the initial phase, but the duo show the phenomenal power of teamwork after mastering the technique.

Gengar is a dual Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon with the capacity to Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar. However, the anime doesn’t show that Ash’s Gengar is turning into a Mega Gengar, just like his Mega Lucario. The Mega form is robust in the mainline games and in Pokemon GO. Anyways, Ash and the monster fight many trainers, including Visquez’s Raichu and Electrode, demonstrating insane power.

2) Dragonite

Ash Ketchum's Dragonite (Image via TPC)

In The Pokemon Journey anime, Dragonite helps Ash beat various Pokemon from Galar. But he gets a Dragonite in the 10th episode called ASH CATCHES DRAGONITE! In it, Team Rocket sets Ash up in a trap. However, things go wrong, and he starts falling into the whirlpool from the sky. As Dragonair sees this and rushes to help him, it evolves into Dragonite.

Trainers compare the prowess of Dragonite with other powerhouses because of its pseudo-Legendary status. Plus, it has a base stat total of 600. A critter with a 600 base stat total is undoubtedly a formidable force. As such, it is challenging to defeat Dragonite. Ash Ketchum and his partner fight multiple battles against highly trained masters like Korrina.

3) Lucario

Ash Ketchum's Lucario (Image via TPC)

Lucario is Ash’s third strong Pokemon from Galar. It is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokemon, which evolved from Riolu in the series. The way it became Lucario is satisfying, as when Ash and Pikachu were about to lose to Rose, it was Riolu who protected them and triggered its evolution. It fights alongside the protagonist in battles against his former rival Paul and his Gyarados. In the same fight, Ash Ketchum’s Lucario learns a move, Steel Beam.

Ash Lucario is very powerful on its own, and upon Mega evolution, it becomes even stronger than before. As the monster has this unique evolution up its sleeve, it can easily unleash its knockout moves on so many Pokemon from Galar. The Pokemon Journey series shows what friendship between humans and Pokemon can lead to when there is trust among them. And the perfect example is Ash and his partner, Lucario.

4) Dracovish

Ash Ketchum's Dracovish (Image via TPC)

Fans know Dracovish and Ash Ketchum are best friends, and the Pokemon from Galar is a very strong teammate. It is a Water and Dragon-type, with an eye-catching design that captivates many trainers. Ash goes through a lot of trouble to get Dracovish in the anime, but it eventually pays off since they become friends at the end of the day.

In one of the episodes from The Pokemon Journey, Ash and Dracovish face Iris in the World Coronation Series. This victory pushes his rank to Ultra Class, and he gets ready to confront everyone to become a Champion. Dracovish, a Pokemon from Galar, is one of the best Ash has ever gotten on his journey — a truly amazing critter.

5) Sirfetch'd

Ash Ketchum's Sirfetch'd (Image via TPC)

In order to become Sirfetch'd from Farfetch’d, the latter has to overcome a difficult challenge. In Pokemon games, a trainer can only evolve their Farfetch’d on one condition: when it manages to get three critical hits without fainting. Doing this is not easy, but Ash’s Farfetch’d does that in the anime, displaying impressive battle potential. Sirfetch’d then stays by his side to help him out in fights in the Galar region.

Sirfetch’d is a Wild Duck species with two different abilities, where Steadyfast is its primary and Scrappy is its hidden. Trainers can train this Pokemon from Galar to make it a more solid pick, but they need the best moves. In The Pokemon Journey, Ash’s Sirfetch'd faces a Gallade, which is a Psychic and Fighting-type creature. Despite encountering a formidable force, the monster defeats it. This win allows it to rank up in the series.

