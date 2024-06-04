5 of Ash's best Pokemon from Hoenn

Hoenn has given Ash Ketchum some of the strongest and most interesting Pokemon. With such varied geography and species, the region was the perfect place for Ash to embark on an exciting journey. Over the course of his stay there, Ash only captured five Pocket Monsters to help him on his adventure.

This article lists the top Pokemon Ash captured during his journey in Hoenn - what they bring to the table and what makes them great.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ash Ketchum: 5 best Pokemon caught in the Hoenn region

1) Sceptile

Ash's Sceptile landing the final blow on Tobias' Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Sceptile is probably the most well known and most powerful of the Pokemon that Ash caught during his Hoenn region arc. This Pocket Monster began as Treecko, a Grass-type starter, who showed great determination and power.

Trending

When Treecko evolved into Grovyle, the critter was officially on its way to becoming one of Ash’s top fighters.

Key Highlights:

Battle prowess: Sceptile’s battling skills were proven during the Hoenn League, where it beat many strong competitors, including Tobias' Darkrai during the Sinnoh League.

Sceptile’s battling skills were proven during the Hoenn League, where it beat many strong competitors, including Tobias' Darkrai during the Sinnoh League. Unique moveset: Sceptile has some of the best moves, including Leaf Blade and Solar Beam, which display its versatility and brute strength during battles.

Sceptile has some of the best moves, including Leaf Blade and Solar Beam, which display its versatility and brute strength during battles. Character development: Sceptile underwent considerable character development as it evolved. Sceptile not only developed a really cool and edgy personality, but it also showed tremendous loyalty and grew stronger to help Ash's team as much as it could.

2) Swellow

Ash's Swellow as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

The next great Pokemon that Ash used from his Hoenn team was Swellow, which boasts some amazing flying skills. Similar to Sceptile, this Normal- and Flying-type Pocket Monster started as a Taillow; one of Ash’s first captures in the Hoenn region.

Key Highlights:

Aerial ace: Swellow’s speed and aerial agility gave Ash the upper hand during battles.

Swellow’s speed and aerial agility gave Ash the upper hand during battles. Battle experience: Swellow secured numerous victories, including important wins during the Hoenn League and various Gym battles.

Swellow secured numerous victories, including important wins during the Hoenn League and various Gym battles. Speed: Being the fastest on Ash's team made the critter an obvious strategic choice in many even battles.

Being the fastest on Ash's team made the critter an obvious strategic choice in many even battles. Toughness: Swellow’s strength and toughness was displayed during its win against Winona’s Altaria.

3) Corphish

Ash's Corphish battling against Morrison's Swampert (Image via TPC)

Corphish possessed a great combination of power and character. This Water-type Pokemon was known for its loud and cheerful nature along with a mischievous personality that made it a crowd favorite.

Key Highlights:

Strength and tenacity: Corphish was small but showed amazing strength when in battle with much larger opponents and won many times.

Corphish was small but showed amazing strength when in battle with much larger opponents and won many times. Versatility: Corphish’s wide range of moves, including Crabhammer and Bubble Beam, made it a versatile Pokemon and helped it adapt to different battle situations.

Corphish’s wide range of moves, including Crabhammer and Bubble Beam, made it a versatile Pokemon and helped it adapt to different battle situations. Loyalty and spirit: Corphish was loyal to Ash during his entire journey and was a true fighter and team player.

4) Torkoal

Ash's Torkoal facing Brandon's Registeel (Image via TPC)

Torkoal was not Ash’s most reliable battler but certainly one of his most impressive. Ash’s Fire-type Torkoal had potential that was rarely realized in the series. It was one of the few creatures caught in the Hoenn region that did not have an evolution line to go through, and it proved to be one of his most effective.

Torkoal, like many of Ash’s Pokemon, had a personality to match its species; emotional, dramatic, and just a little too eager to prove itself.

Key Highlights:

Defensive strength: Torkoal’s impressive defensive capabilities helped it absorb powerful attacks and gave Ash the upper hand during long drawn battles.

Torkoal’s impressive defensive capabilities helped it absorb powerful attacks and gave Ash the upper hand during long drawn battles. Firepower: Torkoal’s Flamethrower and Overheat formed its primary attack strategy and delivered considerable damage when used correctly.

Torkoal’s Flamethrower and Overheat formed its primary attack strategy and delivered considerable damage when used correctly. Crucial wins: Torkoal may have been emotional, but it secured several important victories, including its battle against Registeel during the Battle Frontier saga.

5) Glalie

Ash being frozen by Glalie (Image via TPC)

Last but not the least, Glalie completes Ash’s top five allies in the Hoenn region. This Ice-type Pokemon underwent one of the more dramatic evolution changes in Ash’s Hoenn team and was captured as a Snorunt.

Key Highlights:

Ice-type mastery: Glalie’s Ice Beam and Blizzard attacks were instrumental during numerous battles and gave Ash a strong advantage against Dragon and Flying-type creatures.

Glalie’s Ice Beam and Blizzard attacks were instrumental during numerous battles and gave Ash a strong advantage against Dragon and Flying-type creatures. League performance: Glalie truly displayed its capabilities during the Hoenn League and helped Ash secure several victories with its powerful ice attacks and unexpected agility.

Glalie truly displayed its capabilities during the Hoenn League and helped Ash secure several victories with its powerful ice attacks and unexpected agility. Surprise element: As one of the few Ice-type critters in Ash's roster, Glalie often caught opponents off guard, leveraging its unique typing to secure wins.

Ash Ketchum has caught and trained some amazing Pocket Monsters during his journey in the series, especially through the Hoenn region.

Sceptile, Swellow, Corphish, Torkoal, and Glalie were each unique in their own ways, bringing different strengths and styles to Ash’s team. They helped him win many battles, and they each provided memorable moments. This team was a metaphor for Ash’s growth as a trainer and made an impact on all of fans who love the Pokemon franchise.