Ranking Ash's best Pokemon from each region

Ash has befriended many Pokemon across every region. Embarking on a nostalgic journey through the magical universe, we will explore the regions from Kanto to Galar, ranking Ash Ketchum's most remarkable allies and companions. This ranking transcends mere battle prowess, delving into the emotional bonds, growth, and iconic moments that have defined Ash's journey toward becoming Champion.

While each of his partners, from his first and most loyal companion, Pikachu, to the formidable newcomers in Galar, has uniquely contributed to his adventures and milestones, certain creatures have emerged as the true MVPs of his team.

These standout companions have played pivotal roles in crucial and decisive battles, distinguishing themselves as indispensable assets in Ash's journey. Let's revisit these unforgettable partnerships, celebrating the essence of what makes each one stand out in the heart of the Pokemon world.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Ash's Pokemon from each region

1) Kanto: Charizard

Ash's Charizard in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting with the Kanto region, Charizard stands out as one of Ash's most powerful and iconic critters. Initially caught as a Charmander, it evolved into a Charizard through a series of battles and training. Despite its initial disobedience, Charizard became a loyal and formidable ally.

Notable moments include its battle against Magmar in the Blaine gym battle, showcasing its fierce determination and strength. Another unforgettable moment was during the Johto League, where Charizard went up against Gary's Blastoise, proving its growth and the bond it had formed with Ash.

2) Johto: Heracross

Ash's Heracross in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Heracross, the Bug/Fighting-type creature from the Johto region, quickly became a reliable member of Ash's team. Known for its cheerful personality and unusual habit of sucking sap from Bulbasaur's bulb, Heracross demonstrated its battle prowess on numerous occasions.

Its battle against Gary's Magmar during the Silver Conference highlighted its strength and strategic thinking, making it a memorable part of Ash's Johto journey.

3) Hoenn: Sceptile

Ash's Sceptile in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Sceptile, Ash's main partner in the Hoenn region, showcased its capabilities in several critical battles. Evolving from Treecko, it developed a close bond with Ash, evident in its battles in the Hoenn League and beyond.

A defining moment for Sceptile was its battle against Tobias' Darkrai in the Sinnoh League, where it became the first of Ash's critters to defeat a Legendary entity in an official match, highlighting its exceptional strength and speed.

4) Sinnoh: Infernape

Ash's Infernape activating Blaze in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Infernape's journey from a Chimchar, bullied and abandoned by its previous trainer, Paul, to one of Ash's most dependable allies is a tale of perseverance and growth. Its rivalry with Paul's Electivire and role in the Sinnoh League are standout aspects of its story.

The battle where Infernape, with the assistance of its iconic ability Blaze, finally overcomes Electivire in the Sinnoh League semifinals is not only a testament to its power but also to the emotional journey it and Ash shared, making it a significant member of his team.

5) Unova: Krookodile

Ash's Krookodile in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally caught as a Sunglasses-wearing Sandile, Krookodile became one of Ash's key weapons in the Unova region. Its cool demeanor and powerful moves like Dragon Claw and Crunch made it a formidable opponent. Krookodile's most notable moment came during the Unova League, where it showcased its incredible speed and power, proving itself a critical asset to Ash's team in this region.

6) Kalos: Greninja

Ash-Greninja in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja, with its unique Ash-Greninja form, represents the pinnacle of synchronization between Ash and his team members. This Water/Dark-type starter from the Kalos region played a crucial role in his journey, especially in battles against the Kalos Elite Four and the Champion.

The bond phenomenon, which allowed Greninja to tap into Ash's power, was a groundbreaking element in the series, making their partnership one of the most dynamic and powerful.

7) Alola: Melmetal

Ash's Melmetal in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Melmetal, a Mythical being that Ash evolved from Meltan, is notable for its immense strength and unique Steel-type moves. Its journey from a curious Meltan to the powerhouse Melmetal is filled with heartwarming moments.

In the Alola League, Melmetal showcased its might by holding its own against formidable opponents, demonstrating the rare and powerful bond it shared with Ash, which was instrumental in securing his first-ever Pokemon League victory.

8) Galar: Dracovish

Ash's Dracovish in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Dracovish, a Water/Dragon-type fossil from the Galar region, is one of the latest additions to Ash's team. Despite its quirky appearance and the comic relief it often provides, Dracovish has proven itself in battle with its signature move, Fishious Rend. Its speed and power caught many opponents off guard, making it a crucial player in Ash's journey through the Pokemon World Championships.

Dracovish's unique characteristics and unexpected battle prowess make it a standout member, embodying the spirit of adventure and discovery in the Galar region.

If you are interested in our coverage of other topics related to Ash, check out the following links:

Biggest losses Ash faced || Unknown facts about Ash’s Pikachu || Iconic Ash-Greninja moments || Strongest creatures caught by Ash