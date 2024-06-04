10 best episodes from Pokemon Johto Journeys, ranked

The original run of the Pokemon anime has come to an end in favor of the new Horizons series. While many fans are satisfied with the new cast, some fans cannot help but feel a sense of longing for the beloved characters and storylines of the original saga.

One of these seasons many fans look back on fondly is the Pokemon Johto Journeys era of the show. Being the third season of the anime, this series shows Ash and friends as they freshly arrive in the new region, meeting all of the creatures that inhabit it, which were new to every fan at the time.

Here are the 10 best episodes from this season of the Pokemon anime.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Top 10 best episodes of Pokemon Johto Journeys

10) Forest Grumps

Episodes where the main cast and Team Rocket work together are always some of the best the show has to offer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Forest Grumps sees the main cast of Ash, Misty, and Brock enjoying some relaxation in the woods. However, they spot Team Rocket's balloon approaching them as the team snatches their Pokemon in a massive net. However, their balloon is shot down by a group of upset Ursaring, and separating Ash, Brock, and Jessie from Misty, James, and Meowth.

9) The Fortune Hunters

Team Rocket had lots of amazing episodes this season (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fortune Hunters focuses primarily on Team Rocket's misinterpretation of a fortune-telling book, leading James to gain a sudden burst of confidence after reading his Pokemon horoscope, classifying him as a Moltres personality. Of course, this episode is home to the Mighty Moltres clip that many fans have surely seen several times online as well.

8) Houndoom's Special Delivery

This episode's moral is to never judge a book by its cover. Houndoom may be intimidating, but it proved to be a caring soul (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After an encounter with Team Rocket separates Togepi from the rest of the main cast, a Houndoom seen earlier in the episode stumbles across it. Misty comments on its scary appearance when it first showed up, but Houndoom eventually comes around to Togepi, providing it with protection and shelter until Togepi and Misty reunite.

7) The Underground Roundup

This episode held a fascinatiung setting and story which would set the path for other malicious Pokemon episodes as the series went on (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Underground Roundup is an interesting take on a standard Pokemon episode. Rather than the main antagonist or challenge being Team Rocket or another trainer, this episode revolves around a cloned Voltorb that multiplied itself and evolved after escaping an experiment. While other creatures like Beedrill and Ursaring would show up to harass the characters from time to time, this episode took this perspective and intensified it, leading to a more riveting viewing experience.

6) The Stolen Stones

This episode livens up the Pokemon world by showing viewers how people and Pokemon can work together outside of battling (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It can be easy to forget that the Pokemon world has much more to offer than simply battling. People live alongside these creatures as companions rather than just tools for battle. This episode featuring two siblings and their gang of Arcanine tasked with delivering a satchel of Fire Stones humanizes the relationship between people and Pokemon, showing how they can help one another.

5) Roll on, Pokemon

Donphan has an interesting history with the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roll on, Pokemon was a big moment for the anime as it was the first time Donphan was officially acknowledged despite making its debut before the Johto region was even released. Donphan actually made its first appearance in the opening of the first Pokemon movie, but Ash did not know what kind of creature it was until this episode.

4) A Sappy Ending

This episode introduced anime fans to Heracross, a new Bug-type from the Johto region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Sappy Ending featured a story revolving around the rivalry between Heracross and the Johto region's population of Pinsir. Tensions between the species skyrocketed following Team Rocket's latest scheme to harvest sap from nearby trees. This is also the episode where Ash catches his Heracross.

3) Good 'Quil Hunting

This episode hosted Ash catching his Cyndaquil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After saying goodbye to his Charizard a few episodes prior, Ash no longer had a Fire-type on his party. However, he encountered a trainer outside of Azalea Town tracking down a wild Cyndaquil. Ash, wanting this rare creature for himself, instantly begins a hunt of his own to the other trainer's dismay.

2) The Totodile Duel

In this episode, Ash and Misty share a battle, Ash catches a Totodile, and Misty's Poliwag evolves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Totodile Duel was the notorious episode where Ash catches his beloved Totodile. Being a Water-type Pokemon, Misty also wants the Totodile for herself, leading to the two battling to see who will get to keep it. During the battle, Misty's Poliwag evolves and Ash wins the fight. Upon defeat, Misty admits that she does not care about who gets Totodile anymore, satisfied with her new Poliwhirl.

1) Don't Touch that 'Dile

This was the first episode of the Johto season of the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first episode of the Johto saga, this episode showcases various icons from the region like Professor Elm, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. While Ash would ultimately end up catching a different Cyndaquil and Totodile, it is a neat bit of fan service to see these two popular starters debut at the very beginning of the cast's journey in the Johto region.