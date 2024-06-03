Ash's 5 best Pokemon from the Johto region

The Pokemon anime series followed Ash Ketchum and his friends across almost the entire world of Pocket Monsters, including the Johto region early on in his travels. While perhaps not as memorable as Ash's adventures in other regions, he nonetheless obtained a few companion Pocket Monsters that helped him pave the way through his Johto region quest.

The friendships with Pokemon that Ash forged in Johto would persist through much of the animated series, and his partners that helped him in the Johto League would eventually return in various capacities. With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at Ash's five best Pocket Monsters from the Johto region.

Ash Ketchum's five best Johto region Pokemon

1) Heracross

Ash's Heracross proved to be a capable battler in Johto and beyond (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Caught after Ash and his friends settled a dispute between a group of wild Heracross and Pinsir caused by Team Rocket, this Heracross proved to be an invaluable Pokemon on Ash's Johto journey and beyond. It had a lightning-fast reaction time, defeated opponents including Shingo's Scizor named Blade, and even beat Gary's Magmar, Ash's rival, during the Silver League.

Heracross, unfortunately, spent a lot of time in Professor Oak's lab to be studied and taken care of, but it did build a rapport with Ash's Bulbasaur during that time. Plus, it made a return to Sinnoh to battle in the Lily of the Valley Conference and even watched Ash's World Coronation Series victory in Galar.

2) Chikorita/Bayleef

Chikorita/Bayleef may be one of Ash's most affectionate and loyal companions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Chikorita began as a headstrong Pokemon who was even willing to go toe-to-toe with his Charizard despite being horribly outmatched. After being saved from Team Rocket, Chikorita joined Ash's group for the duration of the Johto journey. Though it fell short when battling the gym leader Falkner, it had improved success against another gym leader in Bugsy.

Though it proved to be a capable ally, Ash's Chikorita was particularly affectionate and grew jealous of his other creatures, including his Pikachu. However, Chikorita would eventually become more understanding after evolving into Bayleef to protect Ash from Team Rocket and reunited with its trainer on multiple events later on when he visited Professor Oak's lab.

3) Cyndaquil/Quilava

Ash's Cyndaquil/Quilava was his third acquisition in the Johto region (The Pokemon Company)

Like more than a few of Ash's Johto companions, Cyndaquil joined him during an encounter with Team Rocket. It was a vital ally in securing the Hive Badge for our hero as it took down Bugsy's Scyther while also defeating the gym leader Whitney's first two Pocket Monsters and wearing down her infamous Miltank so that Pikachu could finish it off. Furthermore, it even helped Ash in the Silver League.

While it spent some time in Professor Oak's lab like many of Ash's creatures, Cyndaquil returned as our hero journeyed through Sinnoh, battling Team Rocket again and evolving into Quilava, then participating effectively in the Lily of the Valley conference. Like many of Ash's partners, Quilava was also present to watch his World Coronation Series victory.

4) Totodile

Ash's Totodile saw plenty of action during his Johto journeys (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Totodile was elusive from the beginning and escaped capture from both him and Misty until Brock decided that the two should battle for it. It joined the group after Ash's Bulbasaur defeated Misty's Staryu and Poliwhirl. Totodile proved to be a very capable battler that he used often, defeating the likes of a Charizard in the Battle Park and taking down Harrison's Sneasel in the Silver League Conference.

Though Totodile spent most of its post-Johto time with Professor Oak, it did return on occasion to help Ash in a few small moments, watch his World Coronation Series victory, and even spend some time with him shortly before his animated journey came to an end during the "To Be a Pokemon Master" miniseries.

5) Shiny Noctowl

Noctowl was Ash's first shiny and intelligent scout (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Obtained after taking down Team Rocket's mech and losing a battle against Ash, Noctowl was the latter's first shiny Pokemon and was invaluable at gathering information in the Johto region thanks to its high intelligence and mastery of flight. It helped Ash secure the Fog Badge in Ecruteak City after taking down Morty's Gengar thanks to its keen skills of perception.

After taking part in the Blackthorn Gym battles and the Silver League Conference, Noctowl would be left with Professor Oak. It reunited with its trainer during his adventures in Unova and would ultimately watch his World Coronation Series win in Galar as well, being a steadfast companion throughout.