All Ash companions in Pokemon history, ranked

In the Pokemon anime, Ash wouldn't be complete without his companions. Over the decades, Ash has traveled across Pocket Monsters with several characters from all walks of life. However, which of Ash's companions is considered the best? It depends on what criteria they're graded on, to be sure, but there's no doubt that some are immensely popular with the fanbase.

Although many of Ash's traveling companions in the Pokemon anime are memorable, some remain fan favorites for their contributions to Ash's journey and growth. In contrast, others had infectious personalities that watchers came to love. Based on popularity and their place in the story, looking at some of the best companions Ash could have asked for doesn't hurt.

Ranking Ash's best companions in the Pokemon anime's history

15) Tracey Sketchit

Tracey didn't get much time to grow in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's ally alongside Misty for the Pokemon anime's Orange Islands season, Tracey was a Pocket Monsters observer who had a long dream of meeting Professor Oak, and he finally gained the opportunity to do so and even became Oak's research aide. Afterward, though, Tracey only appeared sporadically in the anime, usually when Ash and the gang returned to Pallet Town.

Most of what fans learned about Tracey came during his travels in the Orange Islands, and his occasional cameos afterward were pretty restrictive. It was always nice to see him, but he didn't have many impactful moments after the early days of the anime.

14) Goh

Goh's personality didn't win him many points with fans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As far as Ash's companions go, Goh might get a large amount of the negative flak. In many ways, he's a direct opposite of Ash by the time the two meet in the Journeys series. He's cocky and doesn't often think things through, though his goal to catch every Pokemon and capture Mew most of all is admirable. Fans weren't ever sold on Goh, though; it isn't just because of his demeanor.

Goh's name and overall style were somewhat linked to games like Pokemon GO and Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee!, which some watchers felt was unnecessary promotion. Fans also lamented Goh's ability to catch legendary Pokemon so easily. Be that as it may, Goh was at least an interesting contrast to Ash, even if he never got wide-ranging appreciation.

13) Chloe

Chloe lacked a real direction in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although some might not classify Chloe as a full-on companion for Ash and instead more of a side character, she does spend a substantial amount of time with Ash and Goh in the Journeys series, so her status as a temporary companion doesn't quite fit. All things aside, Chloe still doesn't have much going for her to make her particularly likable, primarily because of a lack of direction.

There's nothing wrong with a rudderless character, but Chloe doesn't grow much from this initial aimlessness. Despite joining Goh and Ash for quite some time, her ultimate fate is to become a research fellow, which isn't exactly the most exciting result of her character arc. Moreover, despite countless fan theories, Chloe didn't even evolve her Eevee.

While not evolving an Eevee is fine, and there are even entire Pokemon anime episodes about turning down evolution, Chloe's Eevee remaining static is emblematic of her character for the most part.

12) Max

Max and his sister May both contributed significantly to Ash's adventures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A notable companion for Ash with no Pokemon of his own, Max still represented a major turning point in Ash's journey. As May's little brother, Max had a lot to learn about the world of Pocket Monsters despite his book knowledge, and this presented an opportunity for Ash to mentor a younger character after being mentored by other companions of his own.

Although he was overshadowed in popularity by his sister May, arguably one of the most beloved companions in the anime's history, Max still learned and grew substantially in his time. Maybe one day, Max will finally have a Pocket Monster of his own and can have his fateful battle with Ash, even if Ash's story is finished for now.

11) Bonnie

Bonnie and Clemont were quite the pair in the XY series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another younger sibling and companion of Ash, Bonnie, was an all-around likable character in the anime. Although she couldn't capture and train creatures of her own, she had a great relationship with her brother Clemont's Dedenne. On that note, Bonnie had a bubbly personality and a great dynamic with Clemont, which was a welcome addition to the XY series.

Later in Journeys, although Bonnie wasn't a significant fixture among the main characters, she still brought a jubilant positivity. Clemont may have gotten more attention from fans, but plenty of watchers simply paired him with Bonnie from the beginning, and their sibling dynamic was a solid one through and through.

10) Clemont

Clemont was a memorable companion, at least to a point (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An inventor from the Kalos region, there was much to like about Clemont and his appreciation for Electric-type creatures. Alongside his sister Bonnie, there was rarely a dull moment during their adventures with Ash, though Clemont might not ultimately be as memorable as many characters on this list. Still, his constantly malfunctioning gadgets and drive to improve as a trainer earned him points.

There's no doubt that Clemont is a pretty memorable companion to Ash; he simply doesn't register as much with fans as some characters. His dynamic with Ash and Bonnie is solid, and their time in Kalos isn't lost on many fans.

9) Cilan

Cilan was something of a new-age Brock when it came to companions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like his associate Brock, Cilan is a companion to Ash, who was once a Gym Leader, though he hails from Striaton City. As a Pokemon Connoisseur, Cilan brought plenty of interesting information about the relationship dynamics between trainers and Pocket Monsters along the journey. This was certainly helpful, but he had other admirable traits beyond that.

Whether it's his "It's ____ time!" catchphrase or his patience and analytical mindset, Cilan offered plenty of personality during Ash's adventures. It's a shame he didn't get much time outside the Black & White series, as his budding potential as a long-term companion could've been explored. However, when it comes to characters who travel with Ash, few stick around forever.

8) Professor Kukui

Professor Kukui was an invaluable friend to Ash in the Alolan adventures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although he could technically be lopped into the overarching group of Ash's class while he was in Alola, Professor Kikui distinguished himself as a separate companion due to his role as a chaperone. In addition to his role as the intense Pokemon battler known as the Masked Royal, Kukui's lax, cheerful attitude and sage wisdom were a huge help to Ash and his classmates.

Even though he carried the kicked-back stylings of Alola, Kukui could also be serious when called upon, and his heartwarming compassion toward Pocket Monsters shone through on many occasions. His comedic moments as he attempted to hide his identity as the Masked Royal were also quite funny before the secret came out.

7) Ash's Alolan Classmates (Lana, Kiawe, Lillie, Sophocles, Mallow)

Ash's classmates in Alola ensured fun adventures always awaited (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Ash's Pokemon School classmates in Alola certainly had their personalities, they were a bit archetypal, and this resultingly makes them more cohesive companions as a complete unit instead of as individuals. This is particularly notable because there are five characters to keep track of, somewhat limiting their overall screen time and character development.

Be that as it may, the limited team each class member got was memorable, and they all brought something a little different to the table. Between Kiawe's gruffness, Lillie's growth focused on interacting with Pokemon, Lana's calmness, and more. The Alolan school group united in their ability to uplift the narrative.

6) Iris

Iris, while not the longest-tenured companion, was well-loved by fans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's steadfast companion in the Black & White series, fans instantly caught on with Iris due to her wild personality and her love of Dragon-type species, something that many watchers certainly identified with. She may not have always agreed with Ash's decisions or methodology, but the two created a very interesting dynamic different from the clash between Ash and Goh.

Several fans to this day still love Iris and wish she would have had a larger presence outside the Black & White series, and it doesn't take much time with the character to see why.

5) Serena

Serena has a longer history with Ash than most companions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Initially meeting Ash when she was very young, Serena would become a fantastic friend and traveling companion to the young master when he made his way to the Kalos region, racking up popularity beyond what companions like Clemont and Bonnie could accomplish. On the quest to become the Kalos Queen, Serena, and her starters, Fennekin/Braixen/Delphox, also captured the fans' attention.

Serena proved to be one of the series' more emotionally diverse characters, showing both kindness and a sense of rebellion against her mother occasionally. She even chose to break away from the path that her mother thought she would follow, giving her a ton of character growth in the XY series and earning the respect of watchers.

4) Dawn

Dawn remains one of the most beloved companions in the show's history (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although she unfairly drew comparisons to Misty since Ash also wrecked her bike in the series during their meeting, Dawn is certainly her character and one of the fans' most beloved companions. Her time with Ash and Brock is remembered fondly, and she appeared outside of the Sinnoh region in the Black & White and Journeys series, with fans always happy upon her return.

Inspiring, confident, and willing to forgive Ash for trashing her bike (something Misty was bitter about for ages), Dawn was a great role model for other characters in the series to aspire to, and her personality meshed incredibly well with Ash and Brock.

3) Misty

Misty was Ash's first real human companion and isn't easily forgotten (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Misty may not be every Pokemon fan's favorite companion, but she was the first aside from Ash's beloved Pikachu. Though Pikachu wrecked her bike and Misty began as a character with a grudge, she grew into much more, now known as one of the formative trainers who helped Ash blossom into a master. When Ash was at his lowest, Misty offered some tough love and whipped him into shape.

Unfortunately, Misty didn't appear all that often after Ash's adventures in Kanto. She reappeared near the end of Ash's story in the Journeys series. Watching Ash secure his World Coronation Series victory inspired Misty to continue her own journey to mastery with her Water-type creatures. While others have Misty beaten in screen time, few can claim to trump her fiery spirit and sassy demeanor.

2) Brock

Brock took on countless roles during Ash's adventures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cook, Pokemon breeder, doctor, and more, Brock wore many hats as a member of Ash's team throughout the series. Foregoing his place as Pewter City's Gym Leader and becoming Ash's second companion, Brock was the rock-solid anchor of Ash's early adventures, always willing to offer sage advice, at least when he wasn't ogling the likes of Nurse Joy, Officer Jenny, and most female characters.

Although he departed from Ash multiple times, Brock returned at multiple junctures until Ash's story ended. He grew alongside his beloved Pokemon like Onix/Steelix the entire way, becoming the capable, responsible, and honorable individual his family and Ash/Misty always knew he would be one day.

Much like Misty, Brock may not have the most screen time after the early adventures in Kanto, but he was a key piece in helping to shape Ash into who he is, and his moments in the Pokemon anime are some of the most memorable.

1) May

May is a spectacular trainer who challenges Ash to be better every step of the way (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In many ways, May's demeanor in the anime is very similar to Ash's, and this may be because she was both a rival trainer and later a playable protagonist in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Like Misty and Dawn, May met Ash through an unfortunate incident involving her bike, but May's beaming optimism and skills as a trainer were much more memorable than that meeting.

May is kind, bright-eyed, and competitive, much like Ash, and fans took to her almost immediately. Ash taught her plenty about being a Pokemon trainer while she constantly pushed Ash to move beyond his limits. Not only this, but May shares a fantastic dynamic with Brock and her brother Max, even if the latter occasionally gets into arguments with her.

When May departed after the Ruby & Sapphire and Diamond & Pearl series, fans begged The Pokemon Company for her to return. When she did come back, watchers still wanted more May, and if that doesn't speak to her enduring popularity and admiration, then it's unclear what else can persuade someone.

