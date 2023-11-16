Ranking 10 strongest Kalos Pokemon

The sixth generation of the Pokemon franchise brought players to the land of the Kalos region. Along with this new region to explore, players also gained access to some very impressive Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, most of which are still being used in the competitive scene.

With so many creatures to pick from, it can be helpful to know which ones from the Kalos region are stronger than the rest. It may also be helpful to know which of these monsters can currently be found in the newest Scarlet and Violet games so you can use them on your competitive team.

Raking Kalos' 10 strongest Pokemon

10) Gogoat

Gogoat's Pokedex picture in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Although it may not see much play in the competitive scene, Gogoat still possesses one of the highest base stat totals in the Kalos region. Its Normal and Grass typing grants it immunity to Ghost-type attacks. It also has a high physical Atttack stat that allows it to fire off some serious damage under the right circumstances.

9) Delphox

Delphox as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Greninja is commonly seen as the preferred starter from the Kalos region, Delphox has the highest base stat total of them all. It also has amazing offensive coverage thanks to its Fire and Psychic typing. Its vast movepool gives it other forms of damage, including debuffing opponents.

8) Noivern

Noivern's Pokedex picture in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

One of the Dragon-types of the region, Noivern is an excellent choice for those looking to add an interesting Dragon to their team. Noivern is also the creature who brought the move Boomburst to the franchise since it originated as its signature attack. The creature also possesses a high Speed stat, making it a great utility choice for competitive play.

7) Florges

Florges as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Florges is the final evolution of Flabebe, the first Fairy-type to ever be announced alongside Sylveon. Florges possesses a good pure Fairy typing with massive potential courtesy of its gargantuan Special Defense stat. With a great Special Attack stat to go with it, Florges can make for a good teammate in any situation.

6) Goodra

Goodra as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Goodra is the Pseudo-Legendary of the Kalos region and boasts incredibly high stats. Although not as prominent in the metagame due to its lack of a secondary typing and somewhat weak physical bulk, Goodra can still carry players through their adventures across the many regions it inhabits.

5) Volcanion

Volcanion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Volcanion is the only Fire and Water-type in the franchise as of writing. This alone makes it incredibly interesting to use, as it embodies both the defensive assets of a Water-type while it also possesses the offensive prowess of a Fire-type. Although it is a Mythical, those who have access to one should take advantage of its capabilities.

4) Yveltal

Yveltal as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yveltal is the mascot Legendary for Pokemon Y and as such hosts some of the highest base stat totals across the franchise. Its Dark and Flying typing, paired with its signature move, Oblivion Wing (which restores health), makes it a formidable force.

3) Xerneas

Xerneas as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xerneas is the mascot Legendary for the X version of the sixth generation games. Since Xerneas hosts a pure Fairy typing, it is much better defensively than Yveltal. Also, its Geomancy signature move has given it a strong niche in the Ubers tier of play as a set-up sweeper. Although it is much harder to accommodate in a playthrough, it can still be a great choice.

2) Hoopa

Hoopa as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hoopa is another one of the three Mythicals introduced in the sixth generation. In its Unbound form, Hoopa possesses the highest stats of almost every other Dark-type in the franchise. Hoopa Unbound's high Defense, Special Defense, and Special Attack make it a serious force to be reckoned with in situations where it can be used.

1) Diancie

Mega Diancie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diancie is the only creature introduced in the sixth generation that is capable of Mega Evolution. Already a Mythical, Diancie possessed impressive stats to begin with. However, upon Mega Evolving, Diancie's stats only improve, making it the strongest monster from the Kalos region.