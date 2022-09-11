10 most powerful Dark Pokemon of all time

Introduced to the platform in Generation II, Dark Pokemon were created to balance the power level of the Psychic-type. As Dark-type were immune to the latter's attacks, developers made a move called Miracle Eye to counter them.

Not all Dark Pokemon are made of darkness or have the ability to create and control it. Dark-type perks are mostly underhanded and sneaky battles that represent the evil side of the Pokemon. Dark ones are often powerful fighters with awesome movesets.

Absol, Houndoom, and 8 other best Dark Pokemon in the franchise

10) Absol

Absol as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Destruction Pokemon, Absol, is said to appear only when a natural disaster is about to strike. Many see it as a bringer of catastrophe, but it detects them using its horn since its purpose is to alert everyone.

As it moves swiftly like the wind, it is said to have a lifespan of up to 100 years. The shock of the fearsome aura it emits can kill fainthearted people on the spot. However, this Pokemon doesn't like fighting and violence despite all the power it has.

9) Houndoom

Generation II Pokemon Gold and Silver games introduced the Dark-type in the Pokemon franchise. With it, came a horde of very powerful Dark Pokemon like Bad Doggo, Houndoom, and many more.

The dual-type Dark and Fire Pokemon, Houndoom, is the final evolution of Houndour. With Pokemon X and Y games, it also received the opportunity of a Mega Evolution. Evolving from a dark fox to a dark dog, its speed and attack stats make it a Dark-type to look out for.

8) Umbreon

Umbreon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With its popularity not limited to just the Dark-types but all over the franchise, Umbreon as a Dark Pokemon is a cool-looking powerful creature. It certainly has one of the best designs for its genre.

As part of Eevee's long list of eeveelutions, Umbreon specifically has a nice amount of HP, defense, and special defense. For example, it learns Sand Attack at level 5, which can significantly decrease the accuracy of the enemy.

7) Guzzlord

This black-hole-lookalike Pokemon is an Ultra Beast, and is known to consume any and everything that comes its way. The Dark/Dragon dual-type Pokemon debuted in Generation VII and was designed with the concept of a black hole in mind.

Guzzlord has two extra mouths instead of a tongue inside its main mouth. It eats so much, yet none of its droppings are supposed to be found, and that further solidifies the idea of it being inspired from a black hole. Guzzlord is said to have the highest base HP stats of all Dark-type Pokemon and weighs the heaviest in Dark-types.

6) Greninja

Greninja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A dual-type Water and Dark starter Pokemon, Greninja's agility and quickness make it as swift as the wind. Debuted in Pokemon X and Y, it compresses water into a shuriken-like weapon before it throwing it at its enemies.

With its hidden ability, Protean, Greninja can change its type according to its move. In the anime, Ash's Greninja has shown immense ability known as Battle Bond, which is sort of like a Mega Evolution that makes opponents faint and increases Greninja's stats significantly.

5) Yveltal

A dual-type Flying and Dark creature, Yveltal was introduced in the franchise with Pokemon X and Y games. Known as the Destruction Pokemon, Yveltal is the counterpart to Xerneas, which is known as the Life creature.

Yveltal, counted as one of the best legendary Dark Pokemon, has a base stat higher than the others, and the highly offensive stats it possesses backs up its signature move, Oblivion Wing. This move does immense damage to the enemy while healing Yveltal for 75% of the damage dealt.

4) Zoroark

Zoroark as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originating from the Unova region, Zoroark is a Dark Pokemon that is famous for its illusion ability. It has a feature movie named Zoroark: Master of Illusions because of its incredible power.

Not only can it create hyper-realistic illusions like changing the appearance of landscapes and turning into other Pokemon, but also objects and humans with speech.

It might look intimidating, but it mostly hides in forests and protects its den from intruders, despite being a Dark Pokemon it isn't evil at all. The illusionary powers it possesses are designed to confuse and attack rather than full-fledged frontal moves, which creates room for making fun in-game strategies.

3) Darkrai

Darkrai as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The legendary Dark Pokemon Darkai debuted in Generation 4 with the Pokemon Platinum game. As one half of the Lunar Duo’s counterpart to Cresselia, this Mythical Pokémon is said to be an incarnation of nightmares as it inhabits people's dreams and can inflict dangerous recurring nightmares.

Darkrai is often banned from multiple events and formats due to its absurdly high power level. It is known to put Pokemon to sleep during its highly accurate signature move Dark Void.

This fighter is immensely powerful and possesses the ability to completely negate almost any Pokemon move. Due to its high speed and special attack, it was nerfed in Generation VIII to decrease its accuracy.

2) Hydreigon

Hydreigon is a dual-type Dark/Dragon pseudo-legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation V. Evolving from Zweilous, Hydreigon is Deino's final form. Known to be violent and destructive, this legendary Dark Pokemon takes anything that moves as its enemy.

The triple-headed Hydreigon devastates everything that stands in its way. It has three mouths and can consume any material; two of its heads lack brains so it is more of a singular entity. The Pokemon is known to be so powerful that it is said to have destroyed entire villages alone.

1) Tyranitar

Tyranitar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Making its debut on the Generation II platforms, Tyranitar is a Pseudo-Legendary dual-type Rock & Dark Pokemon. It is known to be tyrannical, barbaric, and hard to control.

Its destructive behavior increases immensely in battles. When enraged, it creates earthquakes that can change landscapes, destroy houses and mountains, and live in nests made from demolished mountains.

Evolving from Pupitar, Tyranitar is the final form of Pokemon Larvitar. The Dark Pokemon Tyranitar also has a Mega Evolution that can be achieved using Tyranitarite, which changes its look with large, epic spikes all over its body, and increases its base stat total by 700.

