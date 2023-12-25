10 best Pokemon anime seasons of all time, ranked

The Pokemon anime has gone through many different phases and seasons throughout its lifetime. However, most of the seasons follow the travels of Ash Ketchum as he goes from region-to-region to challenge every gym leader and compete in the Pokemon League. The recent release of the new Horizons season is the first time that the franchise has moved away from the popular character.

Throughout the time, the anime has definitely had its fair shifts in quality according to most fans. As such, there have also been many seasons that fans of the show feel are amazing and very entertaining. Out of the 26 current seasons of the anime, here are the 10 best that fans may want to rewatch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 10 best seasons of the Pokemon anime

10) Pokemon DP: Battle Dimensions

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Battle Dimensions is the second season of the anime's Sinnoh arc. It is filled with emotionally-charged episodes like Tears for Fears, Crossing Paths, and Pika and Goliath. The season is also where Team Galactic make their appearance in the anime, making it worth the watch.

9) Pokemon: Battle Frontier

The final season of the Hoenn arc of the anime, Battle Frontier, is very similar to that of the Orange Islands arc of the anime. Much like the Orange Islands, Frontier features a bunch of small locations not seen in the games, with the main purpose of this arc being to showcase Ash's training and battles against the Hoenn region's Frontier Brains.

8) Pokemon Journeys: The Series

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This was a monumental season for the anime as it branched off from the standard lengthy season through a region in favor of a more variety and laid-back watching experience. The season follows Ash and his friend Goh as they travel across the world to learn more about the many different species of creatures that populate it.

7) Pokemon DP: Sinnoh League Victors

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final season of the Sinnoh arc, Sinnoh League Victors features some of the best battles the anime has to offer, even being the season that introduced the notorious trainer Tobias and his team of Legendary and Mythical creatures. This season also features debuts of notable Sinnoh characters, Buck and Marley.

6) Pokemon: Black & White

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Black & White is a very tragic season of the anime. Though the first half is arguably one of the best-paced parts the anime has ever seen, the 2011 tragedies of a tsunami, earthquake, and a nuclear disaster led to production on the anime slowing down, deeply impacting the quality of this season. Nevertheless, the first half is so good, its still worth the watch.

5) Pokemon DP: Galactic Battles

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite its name, Team Galactic is only present for a small part of this season of the Sinnoh anime. Nevertheless, this season is full of intense battles against various gym leaders and rivals like Barry and Paul. This is also the season known for introducing Ash to his Gible, one of his staple party members throughout the arc.

4) Pokemon: Master Quest

The final season of the Johto arc features an interesting cast of side characters, specials, and a huge upgrade in visual quality towards the end of the season. However, the season is split in an odd fashion. Despite the latter parts of the season counting as being a part of Master Quest in media like DVDs, some sites classify this part of the season as a part of Season 6 instead.

3) Pokemon: Adventures in the Orange Islands

The second season of the Kanto arc features Ash and friends traveling to a new part of the Kanto region, the Orange Islands. This season shows players a side of Kanto that has never been seen before, showcasing various battles in the islands' many tournaments and gyms, leading to more badges for Ash to earn.

2) Pokemon: Indigo League

The classic first season of the anime. Indigo League still holds up surprisingly well to this day and includes very little filler episodes. The pacing and story still makes it worth the time for those looking to get into the anime for the first time, or nostalgic trainers looking to rewatch their favorite childhood show.

1) Pokemon BW: Adventures in Unova and Beyond

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Adventures and Beyond is arguably the best season of the anime thanks to the fast pacing, interesting settings, implementation of content added in the Black and White 2 games, and action-packed Team Plasma episodes.

Being the Orange Islands-esque season for the Unova region, and airing long after the tradegies that held back the original Unova season, Adventures is perfect for binging or select episode viewing.