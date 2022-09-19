Top 10 Pokemon anime battles of all time

The Pokemon anime features a plethora of intense battles that truly see trainers put to the test. The majority of the best battles seen in the anime involve the series' main protagonist, Ash Ketchum. He almost always finds himself in the midst of a strategic and brutal war.

With the Pokemon anime being over 25 years old, trainer battles are aplenty. Only a handful of them can be called the best battles the anime has ever delivered to its viewers. Here's a look at the best of the best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 10 best Pokemon battles of all time from the anime

10) May vs. Drew

May took on Drew during the Kanto Grand Festival. This is the only battle on the list that does not involve Ash and is a great battle for anyone wanting to see two trainers that don't normally receive the spotlight.

This is as close as a battle can get and would see the culmination of all of May's hard work. Her Combusken hit a Sky Uppercut on Drew's Absol to pull off a surprise victory.

9) Ash vs. Drake

Ash vs. Drake in the Orange League is a wonderful battle from the Pokemon anime. This trip to the Orange Islands saw Ash and company veer from their typical regional adventure and League challenge.

What makes this battle stand out is Drake's Dragonite. Ash was surely set to fall to one of the mightiest Dragon-types of all time. However, the strength of his Pikachu was shown here as it sent out a massive Thunder attack to win the battle.

8) Ash vs. Korrina

The Shalour City Gym was the first bout between Ash and Korrina and stood out against their eventual rematch during the World Coronation series. This was due to the power of Mega Evolution.

Korrina sent out Lucario, and Mega Evolved it. None other than Pikachu would be used to thwart the Mega Lucario. Back and forth they went until Pikachu won in one of the most visually exciting battles of the Pokemon anime.

7) Ash vs. Lt. Surge

Early fans of the franchise will make a note of this battle any time Ash's best fights are brought up. The rematch at the Vermilion City Gym kept everyone at the edge of their seats in the 90s.

This was the first time fans saw Ash defeat a Gym Leader without some sort of shenanigan or intervention from an outside force. Pikachu showed how strong it would eventually become by taking down Lt. Surge's Raichu.

6) Ash vs. Iris

Ash and Iris going head-to-head in the World Coronation Series is definitely one of the best Pokemon battles from the recent anime episodes. The battle of both of their Dragonites was astounding to watch.

Ash pulled out the victory and moved on to the Ultra Class after Dragonite delivered a devastating Draco Meteor. This was just another battle where Ash was able to prove himself as one of the best.

5) Ash vs. Tobias

In the Lily of the Valley Conference, Ash took on Tobias in one of the most lopsided battles in Pokemon anime history. Even though Tobias demolished Ash, it was the first time a trainer utilized Legendary or Mythical Pokemon in this way.

Tobias blazed through the competition with his Darkrai. Ash's Sceptile miraculously defeated the Darkrai, only for Tobias to reveal that he has a Latios, which gave him the victory.

4) Ash vs. Sawyer

The fifth battle between Ash and Sawyer took place in the Lumiose Conference. In the previous battle, Ash lost because he and Greninja could not control their "Battle Bond."

This rematch saw Ash-Greninja take on Sawyer's Mega Sceptile. It saw them trade blows as both Pokemon grew tired but refused to give the other any ground. Eventually, a Water Shuriken stopped Mega Sceptile and gave Ash the victory.

3) Ash vs. Professor Kukui

Ash's defeat of Professor Kukui in the Alola League finally saw him become the Pokemon Champion he had set out to be since he departed from Pallet Town.

Tapu Koko appeared and took the side of the Professor, wanting to test Ash. Z-Move after Z-Move was sent between Tapu Koko and, of course, Pikachu. Pikachu prevailed, and Ash earned the championship.

2) Ash vs. Gary

The Silver Conference battle between Ash and Gary was something else. Gary was Ash's first true rival, and all fans wanted was to see Ash wipe the smirk off of Gary's face.

Gary looked primed to win, but Charizard defeated three of his Pokemon to win the battle for Ash. This could be considered Ash's first true test in the anime.

1) Ash vs. Paul

Ash finally defeating Paul in the quarterfinals of the Sinnoh Pokemon League is perhaps the most satisfying victory in the anime's history. Paul was even more disrespectful than Gary Oak, making his defeat an absolute spectacle.

The best moment came when Ash's Infernape, who Paul abandoned for being too weak as a Chimchar, defeated Electivire. It was the most emotional culmination the series ever pulled off.

