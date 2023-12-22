10 Pokemon episodes to cheer you up during a winter evening

Out of the hundreds of Pokemon episodes filled with love, ambition, determination, and dreams, giving you the ten best would surely ignore some that deserve your attention. However, the ones discussed in this article might cheer you up during Christmas and New Year's winter evenings. Fans might want to look back to these pleasant episodes for many reasons. The list we came up with has a hidden meaning and wisdom that we might not have found earlier.

While some chapters we will look into today may start with a cheerful tone, others have a more somber theme. However, these episodes conclude on a positive note, delivering a wonderful message that can brighten your evening.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing 10 Pokemon episodes with philosophical meanings to cheer you up

1) The Distant Blue Sky

Ash and Haruto's family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon episode The Distant Blue Sky reminds us to appreciate what we have before it's gone. It revolves around Ash and Haruto. In the episode, while Ash is on his way to meet his father at a Pokemon Center, he stumbles upon a person called Haruto. Initially, the viewers might be unaware that Haruto has passed away until Ash meets his parents. The deceased person’s father liked to paint blue skies with his family in them to reminisce on the beautiful moments he shared with his son.

Although the episode focuses more on loss, love, and appreciation, it teaches us that fans should prioritize their time for their loved ones. Because one day, what we treasure will be gone; it is never too late to make things right and be with people we sincerely care for.

Precious memories like this can bring comfort during hard times, so hold on to them.

2) Charmander - The Stray Pokemon

Brock, Charmander, and Ash (Image via TPC)

It is sad that our beloved Charmander once went through a heartbreaking phase. Being left alone is one of the worst feelings imaginable. But in the episode, Charmander - The Stray Pokemon, the Fire-type creature had to feel disownment similar to Gengar, as Damian, its former owner, threw caution to the wind and left it to die.

Charmander believed Damian would come back to put it out of its misery, which was, of course, a false hope. On their way to Vermilion City, Ash and his team see the helpless creature waiting for its trainer. Ash tries to catch it, but to no avail; he fails as Charmander does not want to team up with him. Later in the evening, the rainstorm almost puts out its fire, which would have resulted in its death.

The team helps by taking it to Nurse Joy in the nearest medical center. The recovered Charmander leaves the medical facility in the morning to find Damian. After a short encounter with Team Rocket trying to capture Pikachu, our brave hero rescues the mascot and fends off the criminal group.

Damian sees that the weak Charmander he left has become a strong Pocket Monster. He tries to get it, but it kicks the thrown Poke Ball back at him and accepts Ash as its new trainer. A truly spectacular moment showing love and care is all we need in life, and we should be with those who look out for us.

3) One Journey Ends, Another Begins...

Litten looking at the rainbow to find hope (Image TPC)

This Pokemon episode teaches us that not everything in life is for eternity; the feelings and memories of the one we love will always stay with us, no matter what. One Journey Ends, Another Begins... is about a grieving Litten whose friend Stoutland passed away in front of it.

The lost Litten can’t figure a way out from the suffering because Stoutland was its only friend. In this episode, Ash visits the place where the gloomy Litten is to show love and affection. He brings food for the feline, but it refuses to eat. However, it doesn’t stop Ash from staying by its side, and he spends a night there consoling it.

The next morning, Litten finds hope as it sees the rainbow and decides to begin its new life. With the memories of Stoutland living in its heart, Litten ventures on the Journey with Ash - a lesson learned is a lesson earned.

4) Bye Bye Butterfree

Ash setting his Butterfree free for its newly found love (Image via TPC)

Although this is one of the saddest Pokemon episodes for a trainer, putting ourselves in Butterfree’s shoes allows us to see the meaning of love. Ash saw that his critter fell in love, and the best thing was to set it free. During the team’s time in Saffron City, they came across hundreds of Butterfree in a mating season. Ash also had the same creature, so he let it go to find its mating partner.

Ash’s Butterfree found one; however, it had to deal with the rejection first. Completely heartbroken and shattered, it flew away in the forest. As usual, Team Rocket arrives there to capture the species, but Butterfree, with Pikachu’s help, courageously rescues them all. This brave act gains the attention of a female Butterfree, and it eventually finds a partner. This episode shows us that love is the key to all solutions, including heartbreak and rejection.

5) Pikachu's Goodbye

Pikachu returning to Ash (Image via TPC)

Despite being an emotional Pokemon episode, Pikachu’s Goodbye has a morale that can cheer you up on a gloomy day. We feel happy when we see someone who resembles us—similarly, seeing Pikachu experiencing joy when it found its own kind made Ash think that his partner would be happier with them instead of him.

However, Pikachu does not want to stay with its species. Ash finds their bond is much deeper than what he had thought of. We see that Pikachu would never be happier with others than Ash, showing us that their friendship was on a different level. Even Pikachu's own species supported it by cheering and motivating it to go with Ash.

Temporary happiness will not keep us joyful forever, but true mates always find a way to make each moment fun. This is what we can take away from this episode.

6) Here Comes the Squirtle Squad

Squirtle looks happy to join Ash (Image via TPC)

In this episode, five fashionable Squirtle attack Ash and his team because the Team Rocket tricked the squad into believing their boss would give them something if they followed their lead. They did so, but the monsters were unaware of the fact that this was a plan to capture Pikachu. As things did not go as expected, Team Rocket stepped in, betrayed the squad, attacked everyone, including all Squirtle, and kidnapped Pikachu.

We all know how Ash is; he does reckless things to protect his buddies. However, in this Pokemon episode, he decides to help the Squirtle Squad first, even when the rocket members are about to flee. The wisdom from this episode is that no matter what situation we go through in our lives, we have to save the ones who need our immediate help.

Ash shows bravery and rescues everyone with the help of one Squirtle, who eventually joins his team. A stranger becomes a friend when we show compassion and love. This is what Here Comes the Squirtle Squad has to offer to Pokemon fans.

7) Alola, Kanto!

Ash, Misty, and Brock (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Sun and Moon series brought back Ash’s old friends, Misty and Brock, in episode 42. This trio has a separate fan base, and the veteran viewers always wanted to see their reunion. It feels good to meet our old buddies with whom we have shared our passion and dreams.

On the way to becoming a great Pokemon master, Ash had to leave his old mates and travel with new companions. Misty and Brock were the ones who helped him at the beginning of his dream to become what he is today.

Although the Pokemon Horizon: The Series now has a new protagonist named Liko, Ash will forever hold a place in fans' hearts. The original/old trio band together, like how they used to do back in the day. As usual, it was funny to see Brock trying to impress a flight attendant, and Misty grabbed him by his ear.

Watching the trio once again do what they are best at gave fans a nostalgic feeling. Later in the episode, they joined hands and fought Team Rockets to send them flying. This episode is about how good friends will always be friends, even when they meet after a very long time.

8) Charizard Chills

Ash's team keeping Charizard warm (Image via TPC)

An exemplary partner never leaves a pal behind, no matter the circumstance. This was visible when Ash’s Charizard disobeyed him in the battle against Tad’s Poliwrath. They could have easily beaten the opponent as a team, but things did not go how they were supposed to.

Charizard, a fire type, fought against Poliwrath, a water type, using only the flamethrower attack, which did not cause any serious damage. Tad even mocked Ash for his incompetence and froze Charizard with Poliwrath's Ice Beam move.

The ice took a heavy toll on Charizard, and its flame slowly started to fade. The creature needed help, and it reminded fans how Charmander also went through a similar phase in the past. Ash stayed by its side and tried various techniques, like rubbing his hands to provide warmth. Pikachu also joins and helps the lizard.

Seeing this, Charizard concludes that there won’t be another trainer who will love and care for the way Ash does. This is arguably one of the best Pokemon episodes because it gives goosebumps when Ash says, “Charizard and I are a team now,” and defeats Tad and his Poliwrath.

9) The Professors’ New Adventure!

Kukui and Burnet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Indeed, the new adventure begins when love birds decide to marry. The 1000th episode of the Sun and Moon series focuses on Professor Kukui and Burnet’s wedding. Although we have seen Pocket Monsters battle, evolution, and different aspects of competition in the Pokemon animated series, we have not seen this beautiful sight. The way Kukuki proposes Brunet is unreal; we don’t want to spoil that part here.

This Pokemon episode is a true celebration, and it is highly suggested that old or new viewers watch it again to feel good. At the wedding ceremony, many characters and creatures join to celebrate and bless the professors with their presence. Not only is the episode about the nuptials, but it also sets a new plot for future episodes.

10) A Friend in Deed

Ash, Ritchie, Brock, Misty, and Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We can’t imagine our life without friends; each friend has something to teach us. A friend in need is a friend indeed, and in this episode, we saw Ash and his doppelganger fighting against Team Rocket to save their precious mates, including Pikachu. The astonishing thing about the doppelganger, Ritchie, is that he has similar Pocket Monsters to Ash - a Pikachu, a Charmander, and a Butterfree.

This Pokemon episode taught us that sometimes saving our troubled friends is more important than keeping the relationship for the relationship's sake. It was an outstanding and memorable moment as both trainers fought to get their Poke Balls, their monsters, and others' Poke Balls—a must-watch episode to cheer up during a cold winter evening.