The Pokemon anime debuted in 1997 in Japan, and its English dub was introduced to the American audience in 1998. Over the 23 years since, Pokemon has aired 1,232 episodes as part of the main series and 23 movies. As extensive as the anime is, with seven generations and multiple subparts, it is difficult to point out the best episodes.

Each Pokemon fan has a different perspective on this, but I have tried to make this list as neutral as possible. I have included not only the episodes that I consider the best but also the ones that are rated the highest on IMDb. Do note that this list is not ranked in any order and consists of episodes that I believe would be appreciated by most Pokemon anime fans.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best episodes you should rewatch as a Pokemon anime fan

1) Pokémon, I Choose You! - S01E01

Pokémon, I Choose You! (Image via TPC)

This is where it all started. After Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the series, is late to the starter selection, he ends up getting a Pikachu. The critter that is to become the mascot of the Pokemon anime and the franchise at large is then dragged along by Ash using a rope.

Their interaction with the flock of Spearows and how it helps kick off one of the most iconic duos in popular culture is a highlight of the episode and really sets the tone for the series.

2) Partners in Time! - S25E42

Partners in Time! (Image via TPC)

After the first episode in the Pokemon anime series, this is one of the last ones to feature Ash as the protagonist. This is the final part of the battle against Leon to determine the Pokemon World Champion. The Ash-and-Pikachu duo is at the pinnacle of their power.

After defeating Gigantamax Cinderace, Pikachu fights Charizard, coming out on top after passing out briefly. The ending moments of the battle are so reminiscent of the first episode, as Pikachu knocks Charizard out of the sky with a powerful Thunderbolt.

3) Memories in the Mist! - S22E16

Memories in the Mist! (Image via TPC)

The appeal of this Pokemon anime episode lies in the range of emotions it explores. As Ash and his friends visit Poni Island, they are surrounded by a mist that lets them meet people and Pocket Monsters close to them who have passed away.

Ash and his Torracat meet the Stoutland that the Pocket Monster used to feed when it was still a Litten. However, the episode is not as pleasant for everyone. Some characters meet their deceased family members, while others are presented with new hope.

4) Forming a More Perfect Union! - S19E42

Forming a More Perfect Union! (Image via TPC)

This is one of the climactic episodes from the Pokemon XYZ series. You can see Zygarde's Complete Forme in action as Squishy and Z-2 join with every other Zygarde Cell in the world. In this form, they are able to defeat Megalith Zygarde and save the world from imminent destruction.

This episode is memorable for its action. The quality of animation is also excellent— some of the best the Pokemon anime has to offer.

5) When Regions Collide! - S20E43

When Regions Collide! (Image via TPC)

There are limited cross-region interactions in the Pokemon anime. However, the trip to Kanto during Ash's stint in Alola takes the crown. The episode is filled with exciting battles and cross-generation gimmicks.

The students from Alola's Trainer's School learn about the Gym and Pokemon League system that is important to trainers in other regions, and they get a chance to do trial battles against Misty and Brock, who now have access to Key Stones and Mega Evolution. The final battle between Ash's Pikachu and Misty's Mega Gyarados is one to watch.

6) Charmander – The Stray Pokémon - S01E11

Charmander – The Stray Pokémon (Image via TPC)

Charmander – The Stray Pokemon is the episode where Ash finds his Kanto Fire-type starter. This is a significant moment in the Pokemon anime since it not only introduces one of the critters that will go on to represent the series in many ways but also has a lot of emotional depth.

Ash basically saves a dying Charmander that has been abandoned by its trainer, and the two go on to make history together.

7) The Semi-Final Frontier - S13E32

The Semi-Final Frontier (Image via TPC)

After Ash's battle against Paul in the Sinnoh League, a fight that spanned multiple episodes and sparked hope in the eyes of Pokemon anime fans waiting to see their favorite protagonist win a League, came Tobias with his team of Legendary Pocket Monsters.

In the semi-final, Ash's team is decimated by Tobias and his Darkrai and Latios. That said, Ash and his team — consisting of Heracross, Torkoal, Gible, Sceptile, Swellow, and Pikachu — put up an excellent fight, making this a bittersweet moment for Pokemon anime fans to revisit.

8) Bye Bye Butterfree - S01E21

Bye Bye Butterfree (Image via TPC)

While this episode doesn't have much happening in it and primarily focuses on Butterfree, a relatively forgettable Pocket Monster from Ash's team in the Pokemon anime, the moving end makes it worth a rewatch.

In this episode, Ash's Butterfree falls in love with a Shiny Butterfree. Ash, showing incredible maturity for a boy his age, lets his teammate go. The episode ends with the Ash and Butterfree bidding goodbye as the latter flies into the sunset with his beloved.

9) A Riveting Rivalry! - S19E35

A Riveting Rivalry! (Image via TPC)

Sawyer has to be one of Ash's most staunch rivals. This Pokemon anime episode, which plays out the final stages of their Kalos League battle, depicts showdowns between Aegislash and Pikachu, Salamence and Noivern, Slurpuff and Goodra, Pikachu (again) and Sceptile, and ultimately, Mega Sceptile and Ash Greninja.

The episode ends with Ash and Greninja coming out on top. It features some truly impressive battles and has fantastic animation quality.

10) Gotta Catch Ya Later! - S05E64

Gotta Catch Ya Later! (Image via TPC)

For many people who grew up watching the Pokemon anime's earliest seasons, Brock and Misty were the best accompaniments to Ash's journey they could ask for. As a result, their return to Kanto, as the protagonist heads to the Hoenn region, is a moment of shock and sadness.

What makes the episode even more tragic is the fact that the farewell takes place without much build-up. Rewatching the episode might lead to you finding clues suggesting this end, helping you process the pain that separation brought on.